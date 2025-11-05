Maple Leafs assign rookie Easton Cowan to AHL

Forward Easton Cowan smiles as the Toronto Maple Leafs prospects do drills at their Development Camp at Ford Performance Centre in Toronto. July 7, 2023. (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted November 5, 2025 5:20 pm.

Easton Cowan’s first NHL stint is over.

The Toronto Maple Leafs assigned the forward to the AHL on Wednesday while activating centre Scott Laughton from injured reserve.

Cowan, 20, has appeared in 10 games with the Maple Leafs this season, tallying one goal and three assists.

The Mount Brydges, Ont., native, who was selected 28th overall in the 2023 draft, has spent time up and down the Toronto lineup.

However, as the team gets healthier with Laughton and fellow forward Steven Lorentz returning to the lineup, Cowan was squeezed out.

Now, he’s set to make his AHL debut with the Toronto Marlies.

The Maple Leafs are back in action Wednesday, taking on the Utah Mammoth (at 7 p.m. ET on Sportsnet and Sportsnet+).

Laughton will make his season debut after he suffered a lower-body injury in the pre-season and missed the Maple Leafs’ first 13 games.

He is one of three forwards expected to be inserted into the lineup after the Maple Leafs salvaged a win over the Pittsburgh Penguins despite a performance that William Nylander called “unacceptable.”

Matias Maccelli, who was a scratch for the Penguins game, will return to the lineup to face his former team from Utah. Lorentz, who suffered a lower-body injury in late October, is also expected to play.

Sammy Blais and Calle Jarnkrok are in line to be healthy scratches.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Multiple arrests made, 2 hospitalized after demonstrators force their way into downtown building

Two people are in hospital after demonstrators forced their way into an event where former members of the Israeli Defence Force were preparing to speak to a group of university students. Toronto police...

29m ago

Mississauga man convicted in U.S. attack plot pleads guilty to stabbing prison officers

A 27-year-old man from Mississauga has pleaded guilty to stabbing two correctional officers at a U.S. prison in 2020 while serving a sentence for plotting a terrorist attack in New York City.  The...

1h ago

Police seek suspect in North York arson

Toronto police are trying to identify a suspect after a North York business was set on fire last September. Crews responded to a fire call in the O'Connor Drive and Sunrise Avenue area at around 5:45...

55m ago

Durham police seek suspect in Oshawa sexual assault

Durham Regional Police are trying to track down a man who allegedly sexually assaulted an acquaintance at a home in Oshawa on Tuesday. Officers were called to a residence in the Adelaide Avenue and...

2h ago

Top Stories

Multiple arrests made, 2 hospitalized after demonstrators force their way into downtown building

Two people are in hospital after demonstrators forced their way into an event where former members of the Israeli Defence Force were preparing to speak to a group of university students. Toronto police...

29m ago

Mississauga man convicted in U.S. attack plot pleads guilty to stabbing prison officers

A 27-year-old man from Mississauga has pleaded guilty to stabbing two correctional officers at a U.S. prison in 2020 while serving a sentence for plotting a terrorist attack in New York City.  The...

1h ago

Police seek suspect in North York arson

Toronto police are trying to identify a suspect after a North York business was set on fire last September. Crews responded to a fire call in the O'Connor Drive and Sunrise Avenue area at around 5:45...

55m ago

Durham police seek suspect in Oshawa sexual assault

Durham Regional Police are trying to track down a man who allegedly sexually assaulted an acquaintance at a home in Oshawa on Tuesday. Officers were called to a residence in the Adelaide Avenue and...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:42
Canadian Tire unveils Hudson's Bay stripes collection

Canadian Tire Senior Vice-President of Marketing and Brand Eva Salem explains the process of the retailer's new Hudson's Bay stripes collection after acquiring the iconic logo in a bidding war following the closure of the Bay's stores.

5h ago

2:37
Budget 2025: $78b deficit, 40,000 civil service jobs cut

The federal budget for 2025 overshoots the what was forecast in the 2024 fall economic statement - but commits to cutting 40,000 public service jobs by 2029 to help balance the books.

22h ago

2:34
Isolated showers Wednesday with strong wind gusts

Isolated showers are expected on Wednesday alongside some strong wind gusts before temperatures drop further this weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

23h ago

2:41
Does the federal budget include enough support for Canadians?

The federal Liberals have released their first budget since Mark Carney became Canada's Prime Minister? Cynthia Mulligan speaks to a panel of analysts about whether the government's spending plans include enough support for the average Canadian.
0:55
Canada to consider lifting emissions cap when 'conditions are met': Champagne

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the feds would consider a cap on oil and gas emissions if 'conditions are met' but would not delve into the exact conditions needed.

More Videos