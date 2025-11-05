Maple Leafs assign rookie Easton Cowan to AHL

Easton Cowan’s first NHL stint is over.

The Toronto Maple Leafs assigned the forward to the AHL on Wednesday while activating centre Scott Laughton from injured reserve.

Cowan, 20, has appeared in 10 games with the Maple Leafs this season, tallying one goal and three assists.

The Mount Brydges, Ont., native, who was selected 28th overall in the 2023 draft, has spent time up and down the Toronto lineup.

However, as the team gets healthier with Laughton and fellow forward Steven Lorentz returning to the lineup, Cowan was squeezed out.

Now, he’s set to make his AHL debut with the Toronto Marlies.

The Maple Leafs are back in action Wednesday, taking on the Utah Mammoth (at 7 p.m. ET on Sportsnet and Sportsnet+).

Laughton will make his season debut after he suffered a lower-body injury in the pre-season and missed the Maple Leafs’ first 13 games.

He is one of three forwards expected to be inserted into the lineup after the Maple Leafs salvaged a win over the Pittsburgh Penguins despite a performance that William Nylander called “unacceptable.”

Matias Maccelli, who was a scratch for the Penguins game, will return to the lineup to face his former team from Utah. Lorentz, who suffered a lower-body injury in late October, is also expected to play.

Sammy Blais and Calle Jarnkrok are in line to be healthy scratches.