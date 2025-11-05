DEVELOPING

Multiple arrests made after group of demonstrators force their way into building downtown

By Meredith Bond

Posted November 5, 2025 2:53 pm.

Multiple arrests have been made after Toronto police allege a group of demonstrators forced their way into a building downtown.

Officers were called to Elm and Bay streets around 1:15 p.m. for reports of a demonstration.

One person was reportedly injured in the incident.

A significant police presence is expected in the area as officers investigate.

No further details have been released.

