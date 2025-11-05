One Canadian among seven climbers dead after avalanche in Nepal

Hospital staff unload the body of a climber killed in an avalanche on Mount Yalung Ri at the morgue of Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 5, 2025 4:13 pm.

Last Updated November 5, 2025 4:34 pm.

OTTAWA — Global Affairs says a Canadian is one of the seven killed in an avalanche in Nepal earlier this week.

A spokesperson says Canadian officials are in contact with local authorities to gather more information, and further details can’t be disclosed due to privacy reasons.

The avalanche pounded the base camp at Mount Yalung Ri, located at 4,900 metres, on Monday morning.

Snowstorms prevented rescuers from reaching the site the same day, but the weather cleared Tuesday and a helicopter landed with rescuers.

Local authorities say eight other climbers who were injured in the avalanche were flown to the capital, Kathmandu, for treatment.

Police say at least three bodies have been pulled out of the snow.

Nepal is home to eight of the world’s 14 tallest mountains, including Mount Everest.

Spring is the most popular climbing season, however hundreds of foreigners climb smaller peaks in the autumn between the rainy monsoon months and winter.

— With files from The Associated Press

