Ontario avoids public hearings on bills; one would boost education minister’s powers

Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s government is limiting debate and skipping public hearings on an education bill that would make it easier for the minister to take control of school boards and a housing bill critics say will make life harder for renters.

The legislature is in its third week of sitting since resuming after an extended summer break and a motion today from government house leader Steve Clark fast tracks three bills.

Last month, the government sped up three other bills and avoided public hearings on legislation that included a controversial move to end the province’s speed camera program.

The new government motion would speed up an energy bill, and both limit debate and skip the committee hearing stage for housing and education bills.

Education Minister Paul Calandra has already put five school boards under supervision, and the education bill now set to be fast-tracked would give him the power to appoint supervisors to even more boards, as well as put more police officers in schools.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles says ramming bills through is “blatantly undemocratic.”