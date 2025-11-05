Prime Minister Carney thanks Nova Scotia MP d’Entremont for joining Liberal caucus

OTTAWA — One day after Nova Scotia MP Chris d’Entremont quit the Conservatives to join the government caucus, Prime Minister Mark Carney said he’ll talk to any opposition MP about joining his team.

Carney said the global climate of economic uncertainty calls for a unified approach to strengthening Canada’s economy.

“We’ll speak to anyone publicly or otherwise that can support us,” he said.

Holding a post-budget event at a public transit yard in Ottawa on Wednesday, Carney thanked d’Entremont for crossing the floor after the budget was tabled yesterday.

The move puts the Liberals two seats away from a majority government.

Carney called it “an honour” to welcome d’Entremont to the Liberal caucus. The former Conservative joined Carney at the event.

D’Entremont said in a statement Tuesday that the current moment requires leadership that offers not “complaint” but “confidence in a strong future.”

He’s expected to attend his first Liberal caucus meeting Wednesday morning.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2025.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press