Prime Minister Carney thanks Nova Scotia MP d’Entremont for joining Liberal caucus

Then Conservative MP Chrisd'Entremont makes his way to a meeting of the Conservative caucus on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Sunday, May 25, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted November 5, 2025 9:01 am.

Last Updated November 5, 2025 9:40 am.

OTTAWA — One day after Nova Scotia MP Chris d’Entremont quit the Conservatives to join the government caucus, Prime Minister Mark Carney said he’ll talk to any opposition MP about joining his team.

Carney said the global climate of economic uncertainty calls for a unified approach to strengthening Canada’s economy.

“We’ll speak to anyone publicly or otherwise that can support us,” he said.

Holding a post-budget event at a public transit yard in Ottawa on Wednesday, Carney thanked d’Entremont for crossing the floor after the budget was tabled yesterday.

The move puts the Liberals two seats away from a majority government.

Carney called it “an honour” to welcome d’Entremont to the Liberal caucus. The former Conservative joined Carney at the event.

D’Entremont said in a statement Tuesday that the current moment requires leadership that offers not “complaint” but “confidence in a strong future.”

He’s expected to attend his first Liberal caucus meeting Wednesday morning.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2025.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Toronto begins installing priority streetcar lanes on Bathurst Street. What you need to know.

Toronto has launched construction on new priority streetcar lanes along Bathurst Street, a 3.4-kilometre stretch from Bathurst Station to Lake Shore Boulevard West, beginning today. The project, part...

29m ago

Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by pickup truck at Bathurst and St. Clair

Toronto police say a man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a pick-up truck early Wednesday morning. The collision happened around 6:42 a.m. at the intersection of Bathurst...

45m ago

Special weather statement issued for Toronto as strong winds expected Wednesday, cold front on the way

Toronto residents are being warned to brace for powerful winds on Wednesday as a cold front pushes through southern Ontario, prompting a special weather statement from Environment Canada. The national...

3h ago

Canada budget 2025: Cuts coming to permanent, temporary resident admissions in immigration plan

The changes to permanent and temporary resident admissions were contained in the 2025 federal budget unveiled in Ottawa on Tuesday.

16h ago

