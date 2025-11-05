Prince Harry in Toronto this week for several events tied to Remembrance Day

Britain's Prince Harry gestures, as he departs, following his visit to Centre for Blast Injury Studies at Imperial College London, in London, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (Suzanne Plunkett, Pool Photo via AP)

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 5, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated November 5, 2025 5:08 am.

TORONTO — Prince Harry is set to begin a two-day visit to Toronto to attend events supporting veterans and the military community ahead of Remembrance Day.

The office of the Duke of Sussex says he’s making the trip at the invitation of the True Patriot Love Foundation, which supports Canadian military members, veterans and their families.

Prince Harry has several engagements today, including a private lunch followed by an evening fundraiser for the HALO Trust – a U.K.-based charity that helps clear explosives around the world and was also supported by his late mother, Diana.

Prince Harry, who served in Afghanistan as a member of the British military, is also set to meet some of Canada’s oldest veterans at Sunnybrook Hospital’s veterans centre on Thursday.

He will then attend a dinner organized by True Patriot Love in support of the military community.

Prince Harry’s last visit to Canada was in February, when he attended the Invictus Games in British Columbia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2025.

The Canadian Press

