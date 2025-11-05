Researchers find microplastics in lobsters caught off the coast of Nova Scotia

Amber LeBlanc, a recent Master’s graduate at Dalhousie University holds a box of live lobsters in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Daniel Saunders (Mandatory Credit)

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 5, 2025 1:22 pm.

Last Updated November 5, 2025 2:16 pm.

HALIFAX — A new study has confirmed the presence of microplastics in the tails of lobsters caught off the coast of Nova Scotia.

Co-author Amber LeBlanc, a researcher at Dalhousie University in Halifax, says the study raises questions about the future of the lucrative industry and the long-term impact on human health.

She says she and her colleagues found a variety of microplastics in edible meat pulled from all of the lobsters they studied.

The researchers determined the plastics primarily came from polyester clothing, industrial adhesives and marine-grade plastics.

LeBlanc says the study is a call to action for more research to determine how these microplastics are affecting lobsters and the people who eat them.

The study says previous research has shown the intake of microplastics has increased mortality rates among other crustaceans including marine crabs, as well as causing inflammation and cellular damage in shrimp.

Meanwhile, other studies have detected microplastics in human body tissues, raising concerns about the potential for cardiovascular disease, diabetes, infertility, premature births and various cancers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2025.

The Canadian Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Multiple arrests made after group of demonstrators force their way into building downtown

Multiple arrests have been made after Toronto police allege a group of demonstrators forced their way into a building downtown. Officers were called to Elm and Bay streets around 1:15 p.m. for reports...

DEVELOPING

1h ago

Police investigate reports of armed person in North York neighbourhood

Toronto police are investigating reports of a person seen with a gun in a North York neighbourhood, which led to three schools being placed under a hold and secure. Toronto police were called to Jane...

1h ago

Durham police seek suspect in Oshawa sexual assault

Durham Regional Police are trying to track down a man who allegedly sexually assaulted an acquaintance at a home in Oshawa on Tuesday. Officers were called to a residence in the Adelaide Avenue and...

25m ago

Police looking to identify person found dead near Bloor and Spadina in April

Toronto police are seeking the public's help in identifying a person found dead near Spadina Station in the spring. Police say emergency responders were called to the area of Spadina Road and Bloor...

5h ago

Top Stories

Multiple arrests made after group of demonstrators force their way into building downtown

Multiple arrests have been made after Toronto police allege a group of demonstrators forced their way into a building downtown. Officers were called to Elm and Bay streets around 1:15 p.m. for reports...

DEVELOPING

1h ago

Police investigate reports of armed person in North York neighbourhood

Toronto police are investigating reports of a person seen with a gun in a North York neighbourhood, which led to three schools being placed under a hold and secure. Toronto police were called to Jane...

1h ago

Durham police seek suspect in Oshawa sexual assault

Durham Regional Police are trying to track down a man who allegedly sexually assaulted an acquaintance at a home in Oshawa on Tuesday. Officers were called to a residence in the Adelaide Avenue and...

25m ago

Police looking to identify person found dead near Bloor and Spadina in April

Toronto police are seeking the public's help in identifying a person found dead near Spadina Station in the spring. Police say emergency responders were called to the area of Spadina Road and Bloor...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:37
Budget 2025: $78b deficit, 40,000 civil service jobs cut

The federal budget for 2025 overshoots the what was forecast in the 2024 fall economic statement - but commits to cutting 40,000 public service jobs by 2029 to help balance the books.

20h ago

2:34
Isolated showers Wednesday with strong wind gusts

Isolated showers are expected on Wednesday alongside some strong wind gusts before temperatures drop further this weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

21h ago

2:41
Does the federal budget include enough support for Canadians?

The federal Liberals have released their first budget since Mark Carney became Canada's Prime Minister? Cynthia Mulligan speaks to a panel of analysts about whether the government's spending plans include enough support for the average Canadian.

22h ago

0:55
Canada to consider lifting emissions cap when 'conditions are met': Champagne

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the feds would consider a cap on oil and gas emissions if 'conditions are met' but would not delve into the exact conditions needed.

23h ago

2:03
$78.3B deficit at expected range amid global economic headwinds: Finance minister

Canada's Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne defended the $78.3 billion deficit reported in the federal budget as a way to manage headwinds in the global economy.

23h ago

More Videos