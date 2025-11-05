Who needs a trailer? Cineplex bets on mystery with ‘surprise’ movie premieres

Cineplex wants to bring new meaning to the term “no spoilers.”

Canada’s largest theatre chain is introducing “Monday Surprise Premieres,” where moviegoers can buy a ticket for a major new release without knowing what they’re seeing until the lights go down.

The idea channels the same spirit as “secret screenings,” a concept employed by film festivals and indie theatres for decades.

The Toronto International Film Festival holds a similar event with its Secret Movie Club on select Tuesday evenings.

The bold experiment is Cineplex’s latest attempt to get audiences back in multiplexes.

A recent study commissioned by Telefilm found that domestic movie theatre attendance in Canada has dropped by an average of 46 per cent in the last five years.

Monday Surprise Premieres will launch Nov. 10, with tickets priced at $8.99.