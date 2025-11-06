Blue Jays extend Bo Bichette qualifying offer, make other roster moves

Free agent Bo Bichette has been offered a one-year qualifying offer to remain with the Toronto Blue Jays for $22.5 million dollars, the team announced.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 6, 2025 12:59 pm.

Last Updated November 6, 2025 2:02 pm.

The Toronto Blue Jays have extended a qualifying offer to free-agent infielder Bo Bichette, the team announced on Thursday.

MLB’s qualifying offer system allows teams to extend a one-year contract to certain free agents at a set salary — $22.025 million for the 2026 season. If the player accepts, they stay with their team for one year. If he rejects, he becomes a free agent, and his former team receives draft-pick compensation if he signs with another team.

Bichette, 27, is a free agent for the first time as a major leaguer. He’s coming off a productive season at the plate, hitting .311/.357/.483 with 18 home runs, 94 RBIs and 44 doubles across 139 regular-season games.

Considered a procedural move by MLB clubs, Bichette is expected to decline the qualifying offer. The Blue Jays can still negotiate a new contract with the talented infielder this winter.

Bichette missed the first two postseason series and returned for the Fall Classic, finishing the World Series hitting .348/.444/.478 with a home run (a three-run shot in Game 7) and six RBIs despite playing at less than 100 per cent with a strained knee. He appeared at second base for the first time in his major-league career, shifting Andres Gimenez to shortstop.

After the Blue Jays dropped Game 7 to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Bichette was asked about his impending free agency.

“I’ve said I want to be here from the beginning,” he said following the Blue Jays’ loss. “I’ll remember this group forever. I think this group taught me what a team is. I think it’s probably the most valuable lesson in my career, so they mean a ton to me.”

Drafted in the second round of the 2016 MLB Draft, Bichette has played his entire seven-year career with the Blue Jays.

In other roster moves, the Blue Jays announced that right-handed pitchers Angel Bastardo, Bowden Francis, Yimi García and Nick Sandlin were reinstated from the 60-day injured list.

Additionally, catcher Brandon Valenzuela, acquired this season from the San Diego Padres for infielder Will Wagner, was added to the major-league roster, while right-handed relievers Ryan Burr and Dillon Tate cleared waivers and became free agents.

Right-hander Robinson Pina also cleared waivers, was reinstated from the 60-day IL and was outrighted to Triple-A.

