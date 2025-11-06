Canadian Tire ups dividend, reports Q3 profit down from year ago on one-time charges

Shoppers come and go from a Canadian Tire store in Ottawa on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 6, 2025 7:50 am.

Last Updated November 6, 2025 8:32 am.

TORONTO — Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. raised its dividend as it reported its third-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago on restructuring and other transformation and advisory costs.

The retailer says it will pay a quarterly dividend of $1.80 per share, up from $1.775 per share.

The increased payment to shareholders came as Canadian Tire reported its net income attributable to shareholders from continuing operations amounted to $169.1 million or $3.13 per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 27. The result compared with a profit of $198.5 million or $3.55 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

On an normalized basis, the company says it earned $3.78 per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an normalized profit of $3.55 per diluted share a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $4.11 billion, up from $3.99 billion a year ago, as consolidated comparable sales rose 1.8 per cent.

Comparable sales at Canadian Tire stores were up 1.2 per cent, while SportCheck comparable sales gained 4.2 per cent. Mark’s comparable sales rose 2.5 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CTC.A)

The Canadian Press

