Cowboys’ Marshawn Kneeland found dead of apparent suicide at 24 after evading officers, police say

FILE - Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland (94) walks off the field after a preseason NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 6, 2025 10:12 am.

Last Updated November 6, 2025 12:26 pm.

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Police in a Dallas suburb say 24-year-old Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland was found dead of an apparent suicide after evading authorities in his vehicle and fleeing the scene of an accident on foot.

Frisco police said Thursday they are investigating the possible suicide. They said Kneeland didn’t stop for Texas Department of Public Safety troopers in a chase that was joined by Frisco police on Wednesday night.

Authorities lost sight of the vehicle before locating it crashed minutes later. During the search after Kneeland fled the crash site on foot, officers said they received word that Kneeland might be suicidal. He was found dead early Thursday morning, about three hours after the crash. Police didn’t say where Kneeland’s body was found.

___

EDITOR’S NOTE — This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, the national suicide and crisis lifeline in the U.S. is available by calling or texting 988. There is also an online chat at 988lifeline.org. Helplines outside the U.S. can be found at www.iasp.info/suicidalthoughts. ___

Kneeland’s death came just days after he recovered a blocked punt in the end zone in a 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Kneeland was in his second season with the Cowboys. He was a 2024 second-round draft pick out of Western Michigan.

“I am shattered to confirm that my client and dearest friend Marshawn Kneeland passed away last night,” Kneeland’s agent, Jonathan Perzley, said in a statement that asked for privacy. “Marshawn poured his heart into every snap, every practice and every moment on the field. To lose someone with his talent, spirit and goodness is a pain I can hardly put into words.”

Kneeland was a second-round draft pick in 2024. His rookie season was off to a promising start before he was sidelined for five games by a knee injury.

Kneeland had his first career sack in the season opener this season against Philadelphia. He played in seven games this season, missing two with an ankle injury.

“Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization,” the Cowboys said. “Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family.”

The Cowboys have frequently sought pass rushers and other defensive linemen in the first two rounds of the draft. Kneeland was drafted a year after defensive end Sam Williams was taken by Dallas in the second round. Williams blocked the punt that Kneeland recovered against the Cardinals.

Kneeland’s mother, Wendy Kneeland, died suddenly while he was preparing for the draft. He had his mother’s ashes in a necklace he wore after joining the Cowboys, according to The Dallas Morning News.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic news of the passing of Cowboys’ Marshawn Kneeland,” the NFL said. “We have been in contact with the Cowboys and have offered support and counseling resources.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

The Associated Press





Top Stories

Body of woman killed in Brampton crash found in towed wreckage after she was reported missing

Police say the body of a woman who died in a Brampton collision was not discovered until she was reported missing, and investigators checked the demolished car again at an impound yard.  Peel Regional...

17m ago

Toronto woman, 18, charged in suspected hate-motivated assault on TTC subway

Toronto police have charged an 18-year-old woman in connection with a suspected hate-motivated assault on board a TTC subway train last month, after a victim was sprayed with a noxious substance and subjected...

4h ago

Police set up command post after 35-year-old goes missing in Scarborough

Toronto police have set up a command post for a 35-year-old who went missing early Wednesday morning in Scarborough. Oksana, 35, was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 5, at 12 a.m., in the Kingston Road...

16m ago

Update expected in Richmond Hill fire investigation that left child, young woman dead

York Regional Police will deliver an update on Thursday in the ongoing investigation into a suspected arson that claimed two lives in Richmond Hill earlier this fall. Emergency crews were called to...

2h ago

