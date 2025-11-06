David Common named next host of CBC News Network’s ‘CBC Morning Live’

TORONTO — Veteran CBC journalist David Common is the next host of “CBC Morning Live.”

The public broadcaster says Common will take over CBC News Network’s early morning weekday slot on Feb. 2, 2026.

He takes the reins from retiring host Heather Hiscox, who appeared in her final broadcast this morning in front of a live audience at Toronto’s CBC broadcast centre.

Common is currently host of CBC Toronto’s “Metro Morning” radio show, but TV viewers will also know him as a senior news correspondent and from the consumer watchdog series, “Marketplace.”

He says the next iteration of “Morning Live” has yet to be determined but he expects to bring his own personality to the desk and “a daily dose of fun” to relieve the pressure of heavy breaking news reports.

Common says he’s also keen to take the show on the road more often and to reach Canadians who may be dissatisfied with past CBC coverage.

He links those goals to the network’s broader efforts to deepen news coverage and better capture the country’s stories.

“We win by being locally rooted. We win by being relevant,” Common said in a recent video call before the announcement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2025.

Cassandra Szklarski, The Canadian Press