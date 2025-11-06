Decline in use of force incidents shows Toronto police commitment to ‘de-escalation’: Chief

Toronto police chief Myron Demkiw says new statistics show a double-digit decline in use of force incidents across the city.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) Annual Use of Force Report for 2024 showed a 13.5 per cent decline in use of force incidents compared to the previous four-year average, the service said in a release Thursday.

Of the 411,607 calls for service attended in 2024, TPS says only 0.46 per cent required use of force, “indicating that the majority of police interactions are resolved without force.”

Demkiw celebrated the decline.

“These positive trends demonstrate our ongoing commitment to focus on de-escalation and other tactics to ensure safer outcomes for all the communities we serve,” said Demkiw.

The report also shows that de-escalation techniques were applied in almost 87 per cent of all use of force incidents over the last year.

The report was presented to the Toronto Police Service Board on Thursday.

In total, there were 1,152 incidents requiring use of force in 2024 compared to an average of 1,331 between 2020 and 2024.

“It is a testament to our officers’ incredible skills, professionalism, and courage as they resolve complex situations that are often unpredictable and violent, through communication and de-escalation,” added Demkiw.