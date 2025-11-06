Hockey Canada unveils 2026 Olympic uniforms

The hockey jerseys for the Canadian men's, women's and paralympic teams to be worn at the 2026 Winter Olympics. INSTAGRAM/BAUER HOCKEY

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted November 6, 2025 10:37 pm.

Last Updated November 6, 2025 10:41 pm.

Puck drop at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics is less than three months away, and in anticipation of the international showcase, Hockey Canada unveiled its latest uniforms.

The reveal came on Thursday during the first intermission of the Rivalry Series women’s game between Team USA and Canada, with the new threads being described as “a symbol forged in ice.”

Canada’s latest Olympic uniforms will come in their traditional white and red versions, both featuring maple leaf crests that resemble an “unbreakable diamond.”

Hockey Canada is hoping to draw parallels to a diamond’s ability to withstand immense pressure, much like the country will face during the festivities in February. The Canadian women are looking for a second straight gold at the Olympics, while there will be plenty of eyes on the men, as NHL players make their return after more than a decade away.

“Every stitch reflects our resilience, pride and belonging, forged through time and pressure,” said Hockey Canada in a social-media post.

The diamond motif also represents a commitment to excellence, recognizing hockey’s importance throughout the country and the expectations that come with it. The white jerseys feature a multi-tone red maple leaf crest, while the red uniforms will sport a black version.

“With the Olympics and Paralympics rapidly approaching, and as fans eagerly await the start of the women’s, men’s and para hockey tournaments in Milan, we are excited to unveil the jerseys our athletes will wear as they represent all Canadians across the country and around the world on the biggest stage,” said Katherine Henderson, president and CEO of Hockey Canada, in a statement. “These Olympic and Paralympic jerseys perfectly reflect Canadian hockey and the passion Canadian fans bring when cheering on our athletes, and we look forward to seeing our teams and fans alike wear them with pride as we look to capture gold medals in Italy.” 

The women will begin play on Feb. 5, the men will start a week later and the Canadian Paralympic squad will hit the ice on March 7.

“More than just uniforms, these jerseys reflect the pride, passion and history of Canada’s Olympic hockey legacy,” said David Shoemaker, CEO and secretary general of the Canadian Olympic Committee. “These Games are an exciting time for hockey, marking not only the return of the NHL players, but the first Olympic Winter Games since the establishment of the PWHL. It’s truly a moment for the history books, and I for one can’t wait to cheer on the men’s and women’s teams at Milano Cortina 2026.”

