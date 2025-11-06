Man arrested for allegedly stealing urn containing infant’s ashes from Ancaster cemetery: Hamilton police

A Hamilton Police Service officer is seen standing in front of a cruiser. CITYNEWS / File / Nick Westoll

By Michael Talbot

Posted November 6, 2025 1:42 pm.

A suspect is facing charges after Hamilton Police allege he stole an urn from a cemetery in Ancaster that contained a recently-deceased infant’s ashes.

Investigators say the baby’s grieving father went to visit his daughter’s remains, which were at a mausoleum at Resurrection Cemetery at 254 Garner Road West, on November 2, 2025.

Upon arriving he discovered that her urn was missing.

Police say the baby girl had passed away in recent months.

An investigation was launched and Hamilton Police reviewed CCTV footage from the cemetery.

Hamilton Police say they identified a suspect captured on camera committing the theft.

He was identified as Kevin Wintonyk, 37, of no fixed address.

“Wintonyk is known to police and has a history of similar cemetery-theft offences,” Hamilton police said in a release.

The suspect was located on November 4 in Niagara Falls and was arrested without incident.

“The stolen urn was recovered, along with several other items believed to have been taken from additional gravesites,” police added. “Hamilton Police were relieved to reunite the victim’s family with their loved one’s remains.”

Wintonyk has been charged with indignity to human remains, break and enter to commit, possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 and possession of property obtained by crime.

He also faces two counts of fail to comply with probation.

Wintonyk is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

