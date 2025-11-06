Man pleads guilty to Barrhaven murders of two adults, four children

The man accused of killing a mother, her four children and a family friend in a mass stabbing in Ottawa in 2024 pleaded guilty this morning.

Febrio De-Zoysa appeared in an Ottawa courtroom where he pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and one charge of attempted murder.

Thirty-five-year-old Darshani Ekanayake and her four children who ranged in age from two months to seven years old, along with 40-year-old Gamini Amarakoon were killed in the attack.

The children’s father, Dhanushka Wickramasinghe, was injured in the attack.

De-Zoysa was in Canada as an international student and was 19 years old and living at the family’s rented townhouse at the time of the murders.

More coming.