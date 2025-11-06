Officials scour charred site of Kentucky UPS plane crash for victims and answers

The ATC tower is seen while smoke rises from the crash site of UPS Flight 2796 near Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)

By Bruce Schreiner, Hallie Golden And Dylan Lovan, The Associated Press

Posted November 6, 2025 1:50 am.

Last Updated November 6, 2025 4:55 am.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The grim task of finding victims from the firestorm that followed the crash of a UPS cargo plane in Louisville, Kentucky, entered a third day Thursday as investigators gather information to determine why the aircraft caught fire and lost an engine on takeoff.

The inferno consumed the enormous plane and spread to nearby businesses, killing at least 12 people, including a child, and leaving little hope of finding survivors in the charred area of the crash at UPS Worldport, the company’s global aviation hub.

The plane with three people aboard had been cleared for takeoff Tuesday when a large fire developed in the left wing, said Todd Inman, a member of the National Transportation Safety Board, which is leading the investigation. But determining why it caught fire and the engine fell off could take investigators more than a year.

The plane gained enough altitude to clear the fence at the end of the runway before crashing just outside Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, Inman said. The cockpit voice recorder and data recorder have since been recovered, and the engine was discovered on the airfield, he said.

The crash and explosion had a devastating ripple effect, striking and causing smaller blasts at Kentucky Petroleum Recycling and hitting an auto salvage yard. The child who was killed was with a parent at the salvage yard, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.

Some people who heard the boom, saw the smoke and smelled burning fuel were still stunned a day later.

Stooges Bar and Grill bartender Kyla Kenady said lights suddenly flickered as she took a beer to a customer on the patio.

“I saw a plane in the sky coming down over top of our volleyball courts in flames,” she said. “In that moment, I panicked. I turned around, ran through the bar screaming, telling everyone that a plane was crashing.”

The governor predicted that that death toll would rise, saying authorities were looking for a “handful of other people” but “we do not expect to find anyone else alive.”

University of Louisville Hospital said two people were in critical condition in the burn unit. Eighteen people were treated and discharged at that hospital or other health care centers.

The airport is 7 miles (11 kilometers) from downtown Louisville, close to the Indiana state line, residential areas, a water park and museums. The airport resumed operations on Wednesday, with at least one runway open.

The status of the three UPS crew members aboard the McDonnell Douglas MD-11, made in 1991, was still unknown, according to Beshear. It was not clear if they were being counted among the dead.

UPS said it was “terribly saddened.”

The Louisville package handling facility is the company’s largest. The hub employs more than 20,000 people in the region, handles 300 flights daily and sorts more than 400,000 packages an hour.

Jeff Guzzetti, a former federal crash investigator, said a number of things could have caused the fire as the UPS plane was rolling down the runway.

“It could have been the engine partially coming off and ripping out fuel lines. Or it could have been a fuel leak igniting and then burning the engine off,” Guzzetti said.

The crash bears a lot of similarities to one in 1979 when the left engine fell off an American Airlines jet as it was departing Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, killing 273 people, he said.

Guzzetti said that jet and the UPS plane were equipped with the same General Electric engines and both planes underwent heavy maintenance in the month before they crashed. The NTSB blamed the Chicago crash on improper maintenance. The 1979 crash involved a DC-10, but the MD-11 UPS plane is based on the DC-10.

Flight records show the UPS plane was on the ground in San Antonio from Sept. 3 to Oct. 18, but it was unclear what maintenance was performed and if it had any impact on the crash.

___

Golden reported from Seattle. Associated Press reporters Ed White in Detroit; Rebecca Reynolds in Louisville, Kentucky; Josh Funk in Omaha, Nebraska; Jonathan Mattise and Travis Loller in Nashville, Tennessee; and Kathy McCormack in Concord, New Hampshire, contributed.

Bruce Schreiner, Hallie Golden And Dylan Lovan, The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman dead, man injured in single-vehicle crash in Scarborough

A woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash in an industrial area of Scarborough. Toronto police say a pick-up truck crashed in the Markham Road and Finch Avenue East area just before 7 p.m. Wednesday....

7h ago

Multiple arrests made, 2 hospitalized after demonstrators force their way into downtown building

Two people are in hospital after demonstrators forced their way into an event where former members of the Israeli Defence Force were preparing to speak to a group of university students. Toronto police...

10h ago

Ontario to provide financial update amid tariff impacts

TORONTO — Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy is set to table a fall fiscal update today, with a look at how the province's books are faring amid the impacts of U.S. tariffs. The government projected...

1h ago

Toronto Hydro expects to restore electricity in Moss Park 24 hours after lights went out

Toronto Hydro says it hopes to have power restored to customers in the Moss Park area of the city by Thursday morning, more than 24 hours after the incident was first reported. Almost 600 customers...

8h ago

Top Stories

Woman dead, man injured in single-vehicle crash in Scarborough

A woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash in an industrial area of Scarborough. Toronto police say a pick-up truck crashed in the Markham Road and Finch Avenue East area just before 7 p.m. Wednesday....

7h ago

Multiple arrests made, 2 hospitalized after demonstrators force their way into downtown building

Two people are in hospital after demonstrators forced their way into an event where former members of the Israeli Defence Force were preparing to speak to a group of university students. Toronto police...

10h ago

Ontario to provide financial update amid tariff impacts

TORONTO — Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy is set to table a fall fiscal update today, with a look at how the province's books are faring amid the impacts of U.S. tariffs. The government projected...

1h ago

Toronto Hydro expects to restore electricity in Moss Park 24 hours after lights went out

Toronto Hydro says it hopes to have power restored to customers in the Moss Park area of the city by Thursday morning, more than 24 hours after the incident was first reported. Almost 600 customers...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
Education minister defends paying school supervisors $350,000 salary to fix spending

Critics are blasting the Ford government for forcing school boards to pay school supervisors a hefty $350,000 annual salary. As Tina Yazdani reports, Education Minister Paul Calandra says it's an appropriate amount of money.

13h ago

1:42
Canadian Tire unveils Hudson's Bay stripes collection

Canadian Tire Senior Vice-President of Marketing and Brand Eva Salem explains the process of the retailer's new Hudson's Bay stripes collection after acquiring the iconic logo in a bidding war following the closure of the Bay's stores.

18h ago

0:29
Man in life-threatening condition after being struck by pick-up truck

A man in his 50s was left in life-threatening condition after being struck by a pick-up truck on Bathurst and St. Clair.

20h ago

2:11
Philippines deals with aftermath of Typhoon Kalmaegi

Typhoon Kalmaegi made landfall in central Philippines Tuesday morning, leaving a path of death and destruction in its wake. Karling Donoghue details rescue and recovery efforts.
2:34
Isolated showers Wednesday with strong wind gusts

Isolated showers are expected on Wednesday alongside some strong wind gusts before temperatures drop further this weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
More Videos