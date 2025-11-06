Prince Harry to visit veterans in Toronto today ahead of Remembrance Day

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, arrives for the 2025 Invictus Games closing ceremony, in Vancouver, on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 6, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated November 6, 2025 4:56 am.

Prince Harry is set to meet with some of Canada’s oldest veterans today as part of his two-day visit to Toronto for events related to Remembrance Day.

The Duke of Sussex, who served in Afghanistan as a member of the British military, will visit veterans at Sunnybrook Hospital’s veterans centre.

The veterans centre is the largest of its kind in Canada, and it supports more than 300 veterans from the Second World War and the Korean War.

The office of the Duke of Sussex says his visit comes at the invitation of the True Patriot Love Foundation, which supports Canadian military members, veterans and their families.

Prince Harry is also scheduled to attend a dinner tonight organized by True Patriot Love before wrapping up his Toronto visit.

His last visit to Canada was in February, when he attended the Invictus Games in British Columbia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2025.

The Canadian Press

