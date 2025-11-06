Projections for new home construction in Ontario slowing yet again

New homes are built in Ottawa on Aug. 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Posted November 6, 2025 1:07 pm.

Last Updated November 6, 2025 2:43 pm.

TORONTO — Ontario is lowering projections for new home construction levels in its fall economic statement, putting the government further away from its goal of building 1.5 million homes in 10 years.

It is the third consecutive budget or fall economic statement in which projections have been revised downward, and Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Rob Flack has recently appeared to back away from the 1.5 million homes goal.

In the spring budget, the province expected to see 71,800 homes built this year — already far off the pace needed to reach 1.5 million, but now it projects an even lower 64,300.

Projections for the next few years are also low, with 70,200 new homes expected next year, 79,600 projected in 2027 and 83,700 expected in 2028.

“Private-sector forecasters continue to highlight the negative effects of tariff-related uncertainty and material cost increases on homebuilding,” the government wrote in its fall economic statement.

Construction activity, particularly in condominiums, has slowed from a 2023 peak, the government wrote, though the downturn was partially offset by higher levels of purpose-built rental construction.

Ontario home resales, meanwhile, are projected to decline eight per cent this year as economic uncertainty weighs on the market, before bouncing back by 10.2 per cent next year. The average home resale price is projected to decline 3.3 per cent this year and rise 2.8 per cent next year.

Slower-than-expected housing market activity is also leading to a more than half a billion hit to the province’s books. Land transfer tax revenue projections are $576 million lower than they were in the spring budget.

Homebuilders have said that some of the most helpful measures governments could take to encourage development would be to reduce taxes and fees.

The government is promising an HST rebate for first-time homebuyers on homes of up to $1 million, a value critics have said won’t allow many homebuyers in the Greater Toronto Area to take advantage.

The fall economic statement shows the government expects the rebate will cost just $35 million, though that rises to $190 million and $245 million in the next two years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2025.

Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

NDP says it will vote with government on first budget confidence vote

NDP interim leader Don Davies says his caucus will keep the minority Liberal government alive in the first of three confidence tests of the federal budget today. Members of Parliament are set to...

20m ago

Two people charged in Richmond Hill fire investigation that left child, young woman dead

Two people have been arrested and charged in connection to a Richmond Hill fire that killed two people, including an 11-year-old child. Emergency crews were called to a home near Skywood Drive and Rolling...

0m ago

Ontario fall fiscal update projects $13.5B deficit

Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy tabled a fall fiscal update that showed trouble on the jobs front as the trade war impacts Ontario's employment sector.   It projects a slightly smaller...

45m ago

Man arrested for allegedly stealing urn containing infant's ashes from Ancaster cemetery: Hamilton police

A suspect is facing charges after Hamilton Police allege he stole an urn from a cemetery in Ancaster that contained a recently-deceased infant's ashes. Investigators say the baby's grieving father went...

1h ago

Top Stories

NDP says it will vote with government on first budget confidence vote

NDP interim leader Don Davies says his caucus will keep the minority Liberal government alive in the first of three confidence tests of the federal budget today. Members of Parliament are set to...

20m ago

Two people charged in Richmond Hill fire investigation that left child, young woman dead

Two people have been arrested and charged in connection to a Richmond Hill fire that killed two people, including an 11-year-old child. Emergency crews were called to a home near Skywood Drive and Rolling...

0m ago

Ontario fall fiscal update projects $13.5B deficit

Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy tabled a fall fiscal update that showed trouble on the jobs front as the trade war impacts Ontario's employment sector.   It projects a slightly smaller...

45m ago

Man arrested for allegedly stealing urn containing infant's ashes from Ancaster cemetery: Hamilton police

A suspect is facing charges after Hamilton Police allege he stole an urn from a cemetery in Ancaster that contained a recently-deceased infant's ashes. Investigators say the baby's grieving father went...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:07
Rain, wind to end week before temps drop

Cloudy with a few sunny breaks on Thursday. There is a chance of lake-effect showers/flurries to the north and as temperatures drop, there is the potential of wet snow this weekend.

19h ago

2:27
Education minister defends paying school supervisors $350,000 salary to fix spending

Critics are blasting the Ford government for forcing school boards to pay school supervisors a hefty $350,000 annual salary. As Tina Yazdani reports, Education Minister Paul Calandra says it's an appropriate amount of money.

22h ago

1:42
Canadian Tire unveils Hudson's Bay stripes collection

Canadian Tire Senior Vice-President of Marketing and Brand Eva Salem explains the process of the retailer's new Hudson's Bay stripes collection after acquiring the iconic logo in a bidding war following the closure of the Bay's stores.

2:37
UN, Red Cross sound alarm over escalating RSF violence in Sudan

The United Nations and the ICRC are sounding the alarm over the escalating violence in Al-Fashir, Sudan after RSF militants seized the region last week. Karling Donoghue details the harrowing reports of hundreds of murders.
2:11
Philippines deals with aftermath of Typhoon Kalmaegi

Typhoon Kalmaegi made landfall in central Philippines Tuesday morning, leaving a path of death and destruction in its wake. Karling Donoghue details rescue and recovery efforts.
More Videos