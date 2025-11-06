Toronto braces for first taste of winter as flurries loom this weekend

Toronto residents may want to keep their coats and umbrellas close at hand, as the city is expected to experience its first brush with wintry weather this weekend, with rain and flurries possible on Sunday.

Environment Canada’s outlook shows a steady slide toward colder, unsettled conditions. Thursday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance of showers early in the morning, winds easing later in the day, and a high of around 8 °C.

By Friday, skies will turn cloudy, with rain beginning late in the morning, accompanied by gusty southwest winds that will ease, and a high of 11 °C. Saturday is expected to remain overcast, with a daytime high of 7 °C, while overnight temperatures dip close to the freezing mark, accompanied by a chance of showers or flurries.

The coldest day of the stretch arrives on Sunday, when the mercury will struggle to reach 4 °C under cloudy skies, with a 60 per cent chance of rain or flurries, and overnight lows falling to –3 °C.

Commuters should prepare for slick roads on Sunday, and homeowners may want to check heating systems ahead of the season’s first prolonged cold snap.

Historical context: November’s chill

Toronto’s climate records indicate that early November typically features highs around 9 °C and lows near 2 °C, with approximately 87 mm of precipitation spread across 12 rainy days. Flurries are not unusual, though sustained snow cover usually arrives later in the month or in December.

In recent years, the city has experienced its first measurable snowfall earlier than some might have expected. In 2024, Toronto recorded its first snowfall in mid-November, with light flurries dusting the region before heavier snow arrived later in the month.

By early 2025, the city had already endured a significant snowstorm in February that dumped more than 50 cm, prompting officials to overhaul snow removal plans.

Click here to sign up for the CityNews Weather Guarantee and to check out Toronto’s extended forecast.