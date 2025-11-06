Toronto police have charged an 18-year-old woman in connection with a suspected hate-motivated assault on board a TTC subway train last month, after a victim was sprayed with a noxious substance and subjected to homophobic slurs.

The incident occurred on Oct. 21 at approximately 1:16 a.m., when officers responded to a call at Bloor-Yonge station.

According to investigators, the accused was riding a subway car when she allegedly approached the victim, uttered homophobic slurs, and then sprayed a noxious substance. The victim sustained minor injuries, while the accused fled the scene. Police say the victim and the accused are not known to each other.

Following the investigation, Valentina Ponte Diaz, 18, of Toronto, was arrested on Wednesday. She has been charged with assault with a weapon, weapons dangerous and administering a noxious thing with intent.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Police confirmed the case is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence.