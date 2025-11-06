Weekend need-to-know: Royal Winter Fair back for its 103rd year

The Royal Winter Fair returns to Toronto this weekend with Rosie, the Royal Ambassador, at the helm. Indigenous Veterans will also be honoured with a ceremony at City Hall.

We also could see our first chance of flurries this weekend in the north GTA with temperatures dropping to -3 C overnight on Sunday.

Keep in mind, there is a subway closure on a portion of Line 1 this weekend. Scroll below for details.

Royal Winter Fair

The world’s largest indoor agricultural fair and international equestrian competition, the Royal Winter Fair, is back at Exhibition Place this weekend.

The 10-day festival will feature a new holiday market with handmade crafts and gourmet treats along with incredible restaurants and cooking classes. The #1 ranked indoor horse show in North America will feature international show jumping.

The family-friendly affair will also interactive learning, entertainment and a petting farm where you can feed the animals.

Rosie, a miniature donkey, will be this year’s Royal Ambassador and will make appearances throughout the event.

It kicks off on Friday and runs through Nov. 18. Tickets are available here.

Indigenous Veterans Day

The City of Toronto will be honouring the bravery and the contributions of First Nations, Métis and Inuit peoples to military service, particularly in the First World War, Second World War, Korean War and peacekeeping efforts around the world on Indigenous Veterans Day.

Everyone is invited to participate in the ceremony which will be attended by the Governor General and the Lieutenant Governor.

On Saturday, the Toronto Sign will be lit the colours of the Medicine Wheel – red, white, yellow and black.

The ceremony will run from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Spirit Garden at Toronto City Hall.

Gardiner Museum reopening weekend

The Gardiner Museum is officially reopening its ground floor this week after a $15.5-million renovation, the biggest capital project in the museums over 40 year history.

The 9,000-square-foot ground floor will feature new Collection Galleries, a fully equipped Makerspace, a Community Learning Centre, and the Gardiner’s first-ever gallery of Indigenous ceramics.

The re-opening is scheduled for Thursday.

TTC/GO closures

Line 1 weekend closure

There will be no subway service on Line 1 between St. George and St. Andrew stations on Saturday and Sunday for planned station work. Shuttle buses will not be operating. For alternate subway or surface routes you can take, click here.

GO service adjustments

Kitchener Line

On Saturday and Sunday, there will be no GO train service on the Kitchener Line due to planned construction. GO buses will run between Mount Pleasant, Brampton and Bramalea GO and Highway 407 Bus Terminal, where you can connect to TTC Line 1 to Union Station.

There will be no GO Transit service at Bloor and Weston GO stations and no GO trains at Malton GO.

You can find more details here.

Road closures

Gardiner Expressway closure

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, a stretch of the westbound Gardiner has been reduced from four lanes to three. The westbound lane closure will stretch from Park Lawn Road to Grand Avenue in southern Etobicoke. The eastbound lanes along the same stretch will be narrowed, but with no lane reductions, from April 2025 to December 2026.

For full traffic and closure updates, click here for the latest information from 680 NewsRadio Toronto.