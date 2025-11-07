Farmers’ Almanac say it will cease publication after 208 years, citing financial challenges

FILE - Farmers' Almanac editor Sondra Duncan and publisher Peter Geiger pose in a corn field with the 2012 edition of the almanac, Aug. 24, 2011, in Auburn, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 7, 2025 12:34 am.

Last Updated November 7, 2025 5:39 am.

A 208-year-old publication that farmers, gardeners and others keen to predict the weather have relied on for guidance will be publishing for the final time.

Farmers’ Almanac said Thursday that its 2026 edition will be its last, citing the growing financial challenges of producing and distributing the book in today’s “chaotic media environment.” Access to the online version will cease next month.

The Maine-based publication, not to be confused with the even older Old Farmer’s Almanac in neighboring New Hampshire, was first printed in 1818. For centuries it’s used a secret formula based on sunspots, planetary positions and lunar cycles to generate long-range weather forecasts.

The almanac also contains gardening tips, trivia, jokes and natural remedies, like catnip as a pain reliever or elderberry syrup as an immune booster. But its weather forecasts make the most headlines.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the end of what has not only been an annual tradition in millions of homes and hearths for hundreds of years, but also a way of life, an inspiration for many who realize the wisdom of generations past is the key to the generations of the future,” Editor Sandi Duncan said in a statement.

In 2017, when Farmers’ Almanac reported a circulation of 2.1 million in North America, its editor said it was gaining new readers among people interested in where their food came from and who were growing fresh produce in home gardens.

Many of these readers lived in cities, prompting the publication to feature skyscrapers as well as an old farmhouse on its cover.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Girl, 8, struck and killed by SUV in Oakville; driver charged

An 8-year-old girl is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Oakville. Police in Halton Region say just before 4 p.m. Thursday, an SUV driven by a 47-year-old man was going westbound on North Service...

25m ago

Elderly woman dies after 14th-floor apartment fire in Brampton

An elderly woman has died following a fire inside a high-rise apartment building in Brampton. Emergency crews were called to 2 Hanover Road around 6:45 p.m. after reports of a fire on the 14th floor. Firefighters...

56m ago

Are these billboards near Union Station watching and recording you?

As you're walking through Union Station, you might stop and look at any of the number of advertising billboards that dot the hallways. But what you don't know is that some of those billboards are actually...

9h ago

Former Eagles star Jason Kelce sparks backlash after criticizing Dodgers–Blue Jays World Series

Former Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce has drawn sharp criticism from Canadian baseball fans after questioning the excitement of the recent World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers...

3m ago

Top Stories

Girl, 8, struck and killed by SUV in Oakville; driver charged

An 8-year-old girl is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Oakville. Police in Halton Region say just before 4 p.m. Thursday, an SUV driven by a 47-year-old man was going westbound on North Service...

25m ago

Elderly woman dies after 14th-floor apartment fire in Brampton

An elderly woman has died following a fire inside a high-rise apartment building in Brampton. Emergency crews were called to 2 Hanover Road around 6:45 p.m. after reports of a fire on the 14th floor. Firefighters...

56m ago

Are these billboards near Union Station watching and recording you?

As you're walking through Union Station, you might stop and look at any of the number of advertising billboards that dot the hallways. But what you don't know is that some of those billboards are actually...

9h ago

Former Eagles star Jason Kelce sparks backlash after criticizing Dodgers–Blue Jays World Series

Former Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce has drawn sharp criticism from Canadian baseball fans after questioning the excitement of the recent World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers...

3m ago

Most Watched Today

2:30
Are these billboards near Union Station watching you?

New billboards near Union Station are actually recording commuters using facial detection software. Brandon Choghri speaks with Ontario's former privacy commissioner about the concerning new technology.

9h ago

0:56
Body of woman killed in Brampton crash found hours later in towed vehicle

Peel Regional Police say the second victim of a two-vehicle car crash in Brampton was found hours later in the wreckage after she was reported missing.

14h ago

1:34
Bo Bichette offered one-year qualifying offer to remain with Blue Jays

Free agent Bo Bichette has been offered a one-year qualifying offer to remain with the Toronto Blue Jays for $22.5 million dollars, the team announced.

16h ago

1:23
UPS plane crash death toll climbs to 12, black boxes recovered

The death toll of the UPS cargo plane crash in Louisville, Kentucky has climbed to 12 as authorities continue to investigate how the crash occurred.

19h ago

1:12
Five arrested after demonstrators broke into event featuring former IDF soldiers

Five people were arrested and two others have been hospitalized after demonstrators broke into an event hosted by a Pro-Israeli group featuring former IDF soldiers.

19h ago

More Videos