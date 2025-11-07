Male driver seriously injured in collision with construction vehicle in North York

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 7, 2025 6:30 am.

Last Updated November 7, 2025 8:26 am.

A man has been rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a serious two-vehicle collision involving a construction vehicle early Friday morning in the city’s northwest end.

Emergency crews were called to Weston Road and Fenmar Drive near Finch Avenue West at approximately 2:44 a.m. after reports of a crash involving an SUV and a construction vehicle.

Police say the male driver of the SUV was initially trapped inside the vehicle and required extrication by Toronto Fire Services. He was transported to the hospital via emergency run, where his injuries were later deemed life-threatening.

The driver of the construction vehicle, described as a tractor, was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Toronto police, fire, and paramedics all responded to the scene. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

As a result of the crash, Weston Road is closed in both directions between Fenmar Drive and Toryork Drive.

