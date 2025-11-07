Police investigating fire at downtown apartment building as suspected arson

A Toronto Fire Services truck is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Michael Talbot

Posted November 7, 2025 10:40 am.

Toronto police say a fire that broke out at an apartment building in downtown Toronto on Friday morning is being treated as a suspected arson.

Emergency crews were called to the building at the Wellesley Street Eat and Jarvis Street area at around 9:39 a.m. for reports of a fire.

Toronto Fire and Toronto Police are both on scene, and police believe the fire was intentionally set.

The suspect is described as a white man, 30-40 years old wearing glasses, a blue and white jacket, white and black shoes with pink headphones and a large backpack. He was riding a bicycle and was seen seen travelling northbound on Jarvis Street.

The eastbound lanes of Wellesley Street East have been closed at Church Street and police are advising drivers to find alternate routes and expect delays in the area.

There’s no word yet on the extent of damage.

Paramedics tell CityNews no one was transported to hospital.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

More to come

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto housing and seniors workers vote overwhelmingly for strike mandate amid safety concerns

The city's housing and seniors' support workers have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike mandate, citing unsafe working conditions and chronic understaffing at Toronto Community Housing Corporation...

1h ago

Former Eagles star Jason Kelce sparks backlash after criticizing Dodgers–Blue Jays World Series

Former Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce has drawn sharp criticism from Canadian baseball fans after questioning the excitement of the recent World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers...

4h ago

Canada adds surprise 67,000 jobs in October, unemployment rate drops to 6.9%

Canada’s labour market caught economists off guard with a second straight month of surprise job gains in October. Statistics Canada said Friday the economy added 67,000 jobs in October, good enough...

49m ago

Male driver seriously injured in collision with construction vehicle in North York

A man has been rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a serious two-vehicle collision involving a construction vehicle early Friday morning in the city's northwest end. Emergency...

2h ago

Top Stories

Toronto housing and seniors workers vote overwhelmingly for strike mandate amid safety concerns

The city's housing and seniors' support workers have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike mandate, citing unsafe working conditions and chronic understaffing at Toronto Community Housing Corporation...

1h ago

Former Eagles star Jason Kelce sparks backlash after criticizing Dodgers–Blue Jays World Series

Former Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce has drawn sharp criticism from Canadian baseball fans after questioning the excitement of the recent World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers...

4h ago

Canada adds surprise 67,000 jobs in October, unemployment rate drops to 6.9%

Canada’s labour market caught economists off guard with a second straight month of surprise job gains in October. Statistics Canada said Friday the economy added 67,000 jobs in October, good enough...

49m ago

Male driver seriously injured in collision with construction vehicle in North York

A man has been rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a serious two-vehicle collision involving a construction vehicle early Friday morning in the city's northwest end. Emergency...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:30
Are these billboards near Union Station watching you?

New billboards near Union Station are actually recording commuters using facial detection software. Brandon Choghri speaks with Ontario's former privacy commissioner about the concerning new technology.

14h ago

2:19
Umbrellas for Friday rain, weekend snow showers possible?

Cloudy with showers beginning late Friday morning with on and off rain through the day. Temps drop Saturday evening with the chance of rain/snow showers for some areas.

15h ago

0:56
Body of woman killed in Brampton crash found hours later in towed vehicle

Peel Regional Police say the second victim of a two-vehicle car crash in Brampton was found hours later in the wreckage after she was reported missing.

19h ago

1:34
Bo Bichette offered one-year qualifying offer to remain with Blue Jays

Free agent Bo Bichette has been offered a one-year qualifying offer to remain with the Toronto Blue Jays for $22.5 million dollars, the team announced.

20h ago

1:23
UPS plane crash death toll climbs to 12, black boxes recovered

The death toll of the UPS cargo plane crash in Louisville, Kentucky has climbed to 12 as authorities continue to investigate how the crash occurred.

23h ago

More Videos