Police investigating fire at downtown apartment building as suspected arson

Toronto police say a fire that broke out at an apartment building in downtown Toronto on Friday morning is being treated as a suspected arson.

Emergency crews were called to the building at the Wellesley Street Eat and Jarvis Street area at around 9:39 a.m. for reports of a fire.

Toronto Fire and Toronto Police are both on scene, and police believe the fire was intentionally set.

The suspect is described as a white man, 30-40 years old wearing glasses, a blue and white jacket, white and black shoes with pink headphones and a large backpack. He was riding a bicycle and was seen seen travelling northbound on Jarvis Street.

The eastbound lanes of Wellesley Street East have been closed at Church Street and police are advising drivers to find alternate routes and expect delays in the area.

There’s no word yet on the extent of damage.

Paramedics tell CityNews no one was transported to hospital.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

More to come