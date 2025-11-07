Police say a man wanted for an alleged murder in northern Ontario has been arrested near Toronto’s Union Station.

Sault Ste. Marie police say the 52-year-old man is charged with second-degree murder and indignity to a body.

The man was initially considered a missing person until police identified him as a suspect several months into their investigation.

Sault Ste. Marie police say officers found a 30-year-old dead in a multi-unit building on Pine Street early on June 19.

The accused, who police say was reported missing from the same block a day earlier, was publicly identified as a suspect for the first time last week.

Police say he was arrested on Thursday afternoon after detectives spotted him in the area of Union Station.

“We know this case has deeply impacted our community, and many have wondered about the length of the investigation,” Sault Ste. Marie police Chief Brent Duguay said in a written statement.

“This is an exceptionally complex case and, from the very beginning, our detectives have worked tirelessly to gather evidence, follow leads, and pursue justice for the victim and their loved ones.”