Statistics Canada to release October jobs report this morning

Workers inspect walls in the Mount Royal tunnel as construction progresses for an electric light rail system in Montreal, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 7, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated November 7, 2025 5:41 am.

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada is set to release its jobs report for the month of October this morning.

The consensus among economists polled by Reuters is that the labour market took a breather last month, with 2,500 jobs expected to be lost.

That would come after a surprise hiring surge in September, when more than 60,000 positions that were added.

The unemployment rate is forecast to remain unchanged at 7.1 per cent.

The October jobs figures come after the Bank of Canada, undeterred by September’s labour market strength, cut its benchmark interest rate for a second time in a row last month.

Its key lending rate currently sits at 2.25 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2025.

The Canadian Press

