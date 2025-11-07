Toronto police searching for missing 74-year-old woman

Toronto police are searching for a 74-year-old woman who went missing on Thursday around 7 p.m.

Lynn went missing from the Victoria Park Avenue and Cassandra Boulevard area on Thursday.

She was then seen in the area of King Street West and Strachan Avenue around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, walking westbound on King. The search has now shifted to that area.

A command post is set up at King and Shaw streets.

Lynn is described as five feet four inches tall with a medium build, blue/grey eyes, and long grey hair in a bun and was last seen wearing a long dark green winter jacket, grey calf-length leggings, and black shoes.

Toronto police say she lives with some cognitive impairment “that is increasing the urgency of this search.”

“Her family is very concerned for her,” said Media Relations Officer Stephanie Miceli. They currently aren’t aware how she made her way from Scarborough to King and Strachan, but she is known to take the subway.

Photos of Lynn taken Friday morning from CCTV footage have been released.

Anyone with information or who might have spotted her is asked to contact police.