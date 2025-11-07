Trump administration seeks to halt SNAP food aid payments after a court order

FILE - SNAP EBT information sign is displayed at a gas station in Riverwoods, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, file)

By David A. Lieb, Michael Casey And Scott Bauer, The Associated Press

Posted November 7, 2025 10:39 am.

Last Updated November 7, 2025 10:44 am.

BOSTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s administration asked a federal appeals court Friday to block a judge’s order that it distribute November’s full monthly SNAP benefits amid a U.S. government shutdown, even as at least some states said they were moving quickly to get the money to people.

U.S. District Judge John J. McConnell Jr. had given Trump’s administration until Friday to make the payments through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. But Trump’s administration asked the appeals court to suspend any court orders requiring it to spend more money than is available in a contingency fund.

The court filing came even as Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ spokesperson Britt Cudaback said on Friday that some SNAP recipients in the state already had received their full November payments overnight on Thursday.

“We’ve received confirmation that payments went through, including members reporting they can now see their balances,” she said.

The court wrangling prolonged weeks of uncertainty for the food program that serves about 1 in 8 Americans, mostly with lower incomes.

Thursday’s federal court order came in a lawsuit from cities and nonprofits challenging the Trump administration’s decision to cover only 65% of the maximum monthly benefit, a decision that could have left some recipients getting nothing for this month. McConnell was one of two judges who ruled last week that the administration could not skip November’s benefits entirely because of the federal shutdown.

The judges in both cases ordered the government to use one emergency reserve fund containing more than $4.6 billion to pay for SNAP for November but gave it leeway to tap other money to make the full payments, which cost between $8.5 billion and $9 billion each month.

On Monday, the administration said it would not use additional money, saying it was up to Congress to appropriate the funds for the program and that the other money was needed to shore up other child hunger programs.

In its court filing Friday, Trump’s administration contended that Thursday’s directive to fund full SNAP benefits runs afoul of the U.S. Constitution.

“This unprecedented injunction makes a mockery of the separation of powers. Courts hold neither the power to appropriate nor the power to spend,” the U.S. Department of Justice wrote in its request to the court.

Some states said they stood ready to distribute the money as quickly as possible.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said it directed a vendor servicing its SNAP electronic benefit cards to issue full SNAP benefits soon after the federal funding is received. Benefits are provided to individuals on different days of the months. Those who normally receive benefits on the third, fifth or seventh of the month should receive their full SNAP allotment within 48 hours of funds becoming available, the department said, and others should receive their full benefits on their regularly scheduled dates.

___

Lieb reported from Jefferson City, Missouri, and Bauer from Madison, Wisconsin.

David A. Lieb, Michael Casey And Scott Bauer, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto housing and seniors workers vote overwhelmingly for strike mandate amid safety concerns

The city's housing and seniors' support workers have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike mandate, citing unsafe working conditions and chronic understaffing at Toronto Community Housing Corporation...

1h ago

Police investigating fire at downtown apartment building as suspected arson

Toronto police say a fire that broke out at an apartment building in downtown Toronto on Friday morning is being treated as a suspected arson. Emergency crews were called to the building at the Wellesley...

14m ago

Former Eagles star Jason Kelce sparks backlash after criticizing Dodgers–Blue Jays World Series

Former Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce has drawn sharp criticism from Canadian baseball fans after questioning the excitement of the recent World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers...

4h ago

Canada adds surprise 67,000 jobs in October, unemployment rate drops to 6.9%

Canada’s labour market caught economists off guard with a second straight month of surprise job gains in October. Statistics Canada said Friday the economy added 67,000 jobs in October, good enough...

52m ago

Top Stories

Toronto housing and seniors workers vote overwhelmingly for strike mandate amid safety concerns

The city's housing and seniors' support workers have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike mandate, citing unsafe working conditions and chronic understaffing at Toronto Community Housing Corporation...

1h ago

Police investigating fire at downtown apartment building as suspected arson

Toronto police say a fire that broke out at an apartment building in downtown Toronto on Friday morning is being treated as a suspected arson. Emergency crews were called to the building at the Wellesley...

14m ago

Former Eagles star Jason Kelce sparks backlash after criticizing Dodgers–Blue Jays World Series

Former Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce has drawn sharp criticism from Canadian baseball fans after questioning the excitement of the recent World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers...

4h ago

Canada adds surprise 67,000 jobs in October, unemployment rate drops to 6.9%

Canada’s labour market caught economists off guard with a second straight month of surprise job gains in October. Statistics Canada said Friday the economy added 67,000 jobs in October, good enough...

52m ago

Most Watched Today

2:30
Are these billboards near Union Station watching you?

New billboards near Union Station are actually recording commuters using facial detection software. Brandon Choghri speaks with Ontario's former privacy commissioner about the concerning new technology.

14h ago

2:19
Umbrellas for Friday rain, weekend snow showers possible?

Cloudy with showers beginning late Friday morning with on and off rain through the day. Temps drop Saturday evening with the chance of rain/snow showers for some areas.

15h ago

0:56
Body of woman killed in Brampton crash found hours later in towed vehicle

Peel Regional Police say the second victim of a two-vehicle car crash in Brampton was found hours later in the wreckage after she was reported missing.

19h ago

1:34
Bo Bichette offered one-year qualifying offer to remain with Blue Jays

Free agent Bo Bichette has been offered a one-year qualifying offer to remain with the Toronto Blue Jays for $22.5 million dollars, the team announced.

20h ago

1:23
UPS plane crash death toll climbs to 12, black boxes recovered

The death toll of the UPS cargo plane crash in Louisville, Kentucky has climbed to 12 as authorities continue to investigate how the crash occurred.

23h ago

More Videos