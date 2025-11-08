Authorities investigate death of passenger aboard Carnival cruise ship

FILE - Carnival Cruise Line's Carnival Horizon cruise ship is shown docked at PortMiami, Friday, April 9, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee,File)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 8, 2025 6:43 pm.

Last Updated November 8, 2025 8:06 pm.

MIAMI (AP) — Authorities in Miami were investigating the death of a passenger traveling on a Carnival cruise ship that returned to the city Saturday.

Carnival Cruise Line said the passenger was traveling aboard the Carnival Horizon, a ship holding up to nearly 4,000 guests that sails to the Caribbean. The ship returned to PortMiami Saturday morning as planned, the company said.

Carnival Cruise Line said it was working with the FBI Miami office to investigate the incident.

“Our focus is on supporting the family of our guest and cooperating with the FBI,” the company said in a statement.

FBI Miami spokesperson James Marshall said the office responded to the scene, but he said no further information was available.

