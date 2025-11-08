Canadian travellers to Europe face new border measures as security ramps up

People stand in a line to check in at Brussels International Airport in Zaventem, Belgium, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Harry Nakos)

By Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Posted November 8, 2025 6:00 am.

Last Updated November 8, 2025 7:41 am.

OTTAWA — Many Canadian travellers to Europe are being asked to reveal more about themselves as officials begin to usher in new security measures.

European countries are rolling out a border management system to register people for short stays and, starting late next year, many visitors will need to obtain electronic travel authorizations in advance.

The first initiative, the Entry/Exit System, is intended to modernize border management across the 29 European countries using the system by electronically registering non-European nationals’ entries, exits and entry refusals.

The system, which is set to be fully in place by April 10, applies to visitors with short-stay visas as well as travellers — including many from Canada — who do not need a visa to stay for a maximum of 90 days in any 180-day period.

The system uses various means, including electronic kiosks, to collect facial images and fingerprints to verify identities. Officials say the biometric data will help determine whether people are exceeding their permitted stay and contribute to the fight against organized crime and terrorism.

The Entry/Exit System was set up because European countries have for too long lacked a centralized overview of people entering, leaving and staying, said Uku Sarekanno, deputy executive director of Frontex, the European border and coast guard agency.

“In Europe, if you look at the figures, irregular migration is down,” Sarekanno said during a recent visit to Ottawa to meet counterparts. “At the same time, the topic as such is very high on the political agenda.”

The new measures address these voter concerns and help build “trust in the system,” he added.

Beginning some time late next year, the second measure — the European Travel Information and Authorization System, or ETIAS — will come into effect. The travel authorization will be an entry requirement for visa-exempt nationals travelling to any of 30 European countries.

In 2016, Ottawa began requiring most visa-exempt visitors flying to Canada to have such a document, known as the Electronic Travel Authorization.

Beginning late next year, the ETIAS travel authorization will be available for purchase through an online portal for 20 euros. Applicants under age 18 or older than 70 are among those exempt from payment.

Officials say most applications will be processed within minutes, although some might take longer.

The travel authorization requirement will give European border officials advance warning of who is coming before they get on a flight, Sarekanno said. “The risks need to be better managed.”

The ETIAS travel authorization, linked to a visitor’s passport, will be valid for up to three years or until the passport expires, whichever comes first.

The document allows the holder to enter participating countries as often as they wish for short-term stays. Officials caution, however, that the travel authorization does not guarantee entry and a border guard will still ask to see a passport and other documents.

Travellers will be advised to apply for a travel authorization before purchasing an airline ticket or booking accommodation.

Officials warn that online scammers are already trying to profit off the ETIAS — even though it doesn’t exist yet.

Sarekanno said officials hope the new measures will lead eventually to a faster and more seamless experience for travellers at European borders, and free up border officers for other tasks.

“But it all takes time,” he said. In the next few years, he added, “we will be busy with all the implementation of it, and then we can build on top of that.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2025.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Toronto will add over 1,200 shelter spaces for winter months

TORONTO — The City of Toronto is adding more than 1,200 shelter spaces for people experiencing homelessness later this month as part of its winter services plan. A news release from the city says this...

9m ago

Man’s body found at Vaughan recycling facility, police say

York Regional Police (YRP) are investigating a potential homicide after human remains were discovered at a recycling facility in Vaughan on Friday evening. According to authorities, a man’s body was...

3h ago

2 people charged, gun seized during Brampton traffic stop

Two Brampton residents were recently arrested and charged with multiple gun and alcohol offences, according to Peel Regional Police (PRP). Officers say they were patrolling the area around Bramalea...

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Royal Winter Fair back for its 103rd year

The Royal Winter Fair returns to Toronto this weekend with Rosie, the Royal Ambassador, at the helm. Indigenous Veterans will also be honoured with a ceremony at City Hall. We also could see our first...

18h ago

