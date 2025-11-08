Jason Kelce says he didn’t mean to insult Canada with comments about World Series

ESPN Monday Night Football Countdown commentator Jason Kelce looks to the stands during warmups before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Washington Commanders, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 8, 2025 1:39 pm.

Last Updated November 8, 2025 2:56 pm.

Former Philadelphia Eagles centre Jason Kelce says he didn’t mean to insult Canada when he questioned why he was supposed to care about the World Series in a podcast episode earlier this week.

Kelce issued the clarification on social media Friday after a clip of his “New Heights” podcast, which he hosts with his younger brother Travis, showed him questioning why he would get excited about a “Canadian baseball team” going to the World Series against “a team that spends more money than everybody else.”

His comments drew criticism from several Canadian baseball fans, calling his take disappointing.

The Toronto Blue Jays went to Game 7 of a tumultuous World Series last weekend against the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have the highest payroll of all MLB teams.

Travis Kelce, a Kansas City Chiefs tight-end, praised both teams for pushing the World Series into seven games of “absolutely epic” baseball.

On Friday, the elder Kelce said on social media he was “bamboozled” that the podcast’s social media team “failed to show the whole story.”

“How could I not love poutine, maple syrup, and beavers!!” Kelce wrote, adding he was simply “talking s— about not being personally invested of caring that the team that spent the most money and built a super team won the World Series.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Suspect arrested in 2023 shooting of Toronto singer's brother

Toronto police have made an arrest in connection with a 2023 murder investigation in the city’s Moss Park neighbourhood. According to investigators, 36-year-old Mohamed Ahmed was gunned down while...

52m ago

Carney is scrapping the luxury tax on yachts and private jets. Here’s how people are reacting

Prime Minister Mark Carney released his government’s first federal budget earlier this week. It includes new tax measures, cuts to public services and major industrial investments that are promised to...

1h ago

Toronto will add over 1,200 shelter spaces for winter months

TORONTO — The City of Toronto is adding more than 1,200 shelter spaces for people experiencing homelessness later this month as part of its winter services plan. A news release from the city says this...

4h ago

Man’s body found at Vaughan recycling facility, police say

York Regional Police (YRP) are investigating a potential homicide after human remains were discovered at a recycling facility in Vaughan on Friday evening. According to authorities, a man’s body was...

8h ago

Top Stories

Suspect arrested in 2023 shooting of Toronto singer's brother

Toronto police have made an arrest in connection with a 2023 murder investigation in the city’s Moss Park neighbourhood. According to investigators, 36-year-old Mohamed Ahmed was gunned down while...

52m ago

Carney is scrapping the luxury tax on yachts and private jets. Here’s how people are reacting

Prime Minister Mark Carney released his government’s first federal budget earlier this week. It includes new tax measures, cuts to public services and major industrial investments that are promised to...

1h ago

Toronto will add over 1,200 shelter spaces for winter months

TORONTO — The City of Toronto is adding more than 1,200 shelter spaces for people experiencing homelessness later this month as part of its winter services plan. A news release from the city says this...

4h ago

Man’s body found at Vaughan recycling facility, police say

York Regional Police (YRP) are investigating a potential homicide after human remains were discovered at a recycling facility in Vaughan on Friday evening. According to authorities, a man’s body was...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:28
Business owner warns others after losing $83K in spoofing scam

A seemingly routine text ended up costing a small business owner tens of thousands of dollars in what turned out to be a spoofing scam. Erica Natividad with how fraudsters are becoming more sophisticated and how you can protect yourself.

20h ago

2:49
TTC to ‘call out’ bad behaviour over station speakers in new pilot project

If they see something, they’ll say something: The TTC is rolling out a pilot project to ‘call out’ bad behaviour over the speakers at subway stations. Brandon Choghri takes the concerns of commuters to the TTC chair.

21h ago

0:53
TTC and GO transit closures: Here are all the stops impacted this weekend

TTC and GO train commuters can expect service disruptions this weekend as several stops won't be running. Faiza Amin explains.

1:17
Toronto housing and seniors' support workers vote to strike amid safety concerns

Toronto housing and seniors' support workers have voted in favour of a strike mandate, citing unsafe working conditions and chronic understaffing at Toronto Community Housing Corporation (TCHC) and Toronto Seniors Housing Corporation (TSHC).

0:39
Man hospitalized in life-threatening condition after North York crash

A man was rushed to hospital with critical injuries early Friday morning after a two-vehicle collision in North York.
More Videos