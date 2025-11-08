Jason Kelce says he didn’t mean to insult Canada with comments about World Series

Former Philadelphia Eagles centre Jason Kelce says he didn’t mean to insult Canada when he questioned why he was supposed to care about the World Series in a podcast episode earlier this week.

Kelce issued the clarification on social media Friday after a clip of his “New Heights” podcast, which he hosts with his younger brother Travis, showed him questioning why he would get excited about a “Canadian baseball team” going to the World Series against “a team that spends more money than everybody else.”

His comments drew criticism from several Canadian baseball fans, calling his take disappointing.

The Toronto Blue Jays went to Game 7 of a tumultuous World Series last weekend against the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have the highest payroll of all MLB teams.

Travis Kelce, a Kansas City Chiefs tight-end, praised both teams for pushing the World Series into seven games of “absolutely epic” baseball.

On Friday, the elder Kelce said on social media he was “bamboozled” that the podcast’s social media team “failed to show the whole story.”

“How could I not love poutine, maple syrup, and beavers!!” Kelce wrote, adding he was simply “talking s— about not being personally invested of caring that the team that spent the most money and built a super team won the World Series.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2025.

The Canadian Press