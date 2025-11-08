Man arrested in Oshawa sex assault investigation

Police have released a photo of Daniel Robert Watson, 50 of Clarington. (DRPS)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted November 8, 2025 2:45 pm.

Durham Regional Police have arrested a man who is accused of sexually assaulting an acquaintance at a home in Oshawa.

Officers were called to a residence in the Adelaide Avenue and Thornton Road area at around 9:40 p.m. on Nov. 4, for reports of a sexual assault.

“The suspect knocked on the front door of a resident he is familiar with to ask if he could park his vehicle on their property,” a Durham police release explained. “The suspect then asked the victim if he could use their washroom.”

“Once the suspect entered the residence, he physically assaulted the victim before exposing himself.”

Investigators say the alleged victim fled the residence and called police, while the suspect drove off in a silver sedan.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Daniel Robert Watson, 50 of Clarington, was wanted for assault, assault by choking, sexual assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, and unlawfully in dwelling house.

Police announced his arrest in an update on Saturday. Watson is currently being held in custody in Toronto and will be transferred to Durham police in the coming days.

No other details were immediately available.

