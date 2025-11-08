Man’s body found at Vaughan recycling facility, police say

York Regional Police (YRP) are investigating a potential homicide after human remains were discovered at a recycling facility in Vaughan on Friday evening.

According to authorities, a man’s body was located among recycled debris near Planchet Road, east of Keele Street.

“It is not known how the person came to be deceased or whether foul play is suspected,” police wrote in a social media post shared just after midnight on Nov. 8.

YRP says its homicide unit is investigating.