Motorcyclist critically injured in east-end crash

A motorcyclist is seriously injured in a crash in Scarborough on November 8, 2025. CITYNEWS/Karim Islam

By John Marchesan

Posted November 8, 2025 8:02 pm.

Last Updated November 8, 2025 8:49 pm.

A motorcyclist has suffered critical injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Scarborough.

Toronto police were called to the Lawrence Avenue East and Kingston Road area just after 6 p.m. Saturday for reports of a crash between a car and a motorcycle.

The male motorcycle rider was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

