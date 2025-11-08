Motorcyclist critically injured in east-end crash
Posted November 8, 2025 8:02 pm.
Last Updated November 8, 2025 8:49 pm.
A motorcyclist has suffered critical injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Scarborough.
Toronto police were called to the Lawrence Avenue East and Kingston Road area just after 6 p.m. Saturday for reports of a crash between a car and a motorcycle.
The male motorcycle rider was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.