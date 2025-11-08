Police search for man after dead dog found in suitcase in Oshawa
Posted November 8, 2025 5:39 pm.
Police in Durham Region are appealing for witnesses after a dead dog was found in a suitcase in Oshawa.
Investigators say the disturbing discovery was made around 9:30 p.m. on November 7 by a passerby near the green space in the area of Gibb Street and Grenfell Street.
Police say a suspicious man was seen in the area between 3 and 3:30 p.m. carrying a suitcase. He is described as White with a goatee and beard. He was last seen wearing a bright orange construction-style hat and jacket with yellow reflective stripes and jeans. He was also seen carrying a grey suitcase and a black metal trolley.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.