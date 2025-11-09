BBC director resigns after criticism of the broadcaster’s editing of a Trump speech

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters during a meeting with Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 9, 2025 1:22 pm.

Last Updated November 9, 2025 1:36 pm.

LONDON (AP) — The head of the BBC resigned Sunday after criticism of the broadcaster’s editing of a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The BBC said that director-general Tim Davie and head of news Deborah Turness both announced their resignations on Sunday.

Britain’s public broadcaster has been criticized for editing a speech Trump made on Jan. 6, 2021, before protesters attacked the Capitol in Washington.

Critics said that the way the speech was edited for a BBC documentary was misleading and cut out a section where Trump said that he wanted supporters to demonstrate peacefully.

In a letter to staff, Davie said quitting the job after five years “is entirely my decision.” He said that he was “working through exact timings with the Board to allow for an orderly transition to a successor over the coming months.”

Turness said that the controversy about the Trump documentary “has reached a stage where it is causing damage to the BBC — an institution that I love. As the CEO of BBC News and Current Affairs, the buck stops with me.”

The Associated Press

