Body found at the scene of vehicle fire in Scarborough, police say

A person was found dead at the scene of a vehicle fire in Scarborough over the weekend, according to police.

Officers say they were called to the area of Passmore Avenue and Markham Road at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Nov. 8 for reports of a car on fire behind an industrial building.

Police told CityNews that a deceased person was located at the scene, but no other details were provided.

“If this is deemed suspicious by investigators (and the autopsy results), we will provide further information,” a Toronto police spokesperson said.

The person’s identity, and the circumstances of the fire are still unknown.