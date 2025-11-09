Body found at the scene of vehicle fire in Scarborough, police say
Posted November 9, 2025 7:52 am.
Last Updated November 9, 2025 8:12 am.
A person was found dead at the scene of a vehicle fire in Scarborough over the weekend, according to police.
Officers say they were called to the area of Passmore Avenue and Markham Road at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Nov. 8 for reports of a car on fire behind an industrial building.
Police told CityNews that a deceased person was located at the scene, but no other details were provided.
“If this is deemed suspicious by investigators (and the autopsy results), we will provide further information,” a Toronto police spokesperson said.
The person’s identity, and the circumstances of the fire are still unknown.