Doctors gather to protest physician payment bill at Bell Centre

MONTREAL — Thousands of protesters are expected at Montreal’s Bell Centre today to demand the suspension of a new law that changes how doctors in the province are paid.

Organized by four medical federations, the demonstration targets a bill that Premier François Legault forced through the national assembly late last month.

Known as Bill 2, it ties part of physicians’ remuneration to performance targets and threatens steep fines for those who use pressure tactics to boycott the changes.

Doctors argue it muzzles them and could drive physicians out of Quebec, with medical associations opting to challenge it in court.

In response to the discontent, Health Minister Christian Dubé announced Tuesday he was suspending a pair of provisions in the bill.

The protest is slated to kick off downtown at 2 p.m., following up on a protest in Quebec City last weekend.

The new law has caused turmoil in the ranks of the governing Coalition Avenir Québec as well as the medical profession.

One of Legault’s ministers, Lionel Carmant, quit the caucus after expressing doubts about the bill.

Another legislator, Isabelle Poulet, said last week — a day after being expelled from the CAQ caucus — that she was “profoundly disappointed” by how the party has handled the law.

The legislation links 10 per cent of physicians’ pay to performance benchmarks such as appointment and surgery numbers, with the intent of encouraging physicians to see more patients. Legault says it will benefit the 1.5 million Quebecers who don’t have a family doctor.

According to the legislation, physicians could face fines of up to $20,000 a day if they take “concerted actions” to boycott the bill, such as refusing to teach students. Doctors say the penalties are unconstitutional.

On Tuesday, Legault said he wants to restart talks with the province’s doctors about the terms of the bill.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2025.

The Canadian Press