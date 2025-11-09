Driver charged after crashing car into East York storefront

A driver crashed their vehicle into a storefront in East York early Sunday morning.

According to Toronto police, the crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. at a Salvation Army thrift store in the Overlea Boulevard and Thorncliffe Park Drive area.

Authorities say the driver – a male in his 30s – remained at the scene and was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

He was charged with five offences, including careless driving, driving without a licence, failing to wear a seatbelt and operating a vehicle without insurance.