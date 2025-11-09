Police seek woman in two downtown store robberies

Surveillance photos of a woman wanted in connection with a pair of downtown store robberies. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted November 9, 2025 6:10 pm.

Toronto police are searching for a woman in connection with a pair of downtown robberies.

Investigators say a woman entered a store in the Dundas Street West and Bay Street area just after 9 p.m. on March 19 and put multiple items in a basket before leaving it at the front of the store. As a store employee picked up the basket, the woman physically assaulted two employees, allegedly spraying one of them with an unknown substance before fleeing the scene.

Police say just before 7 p.m. on November 7, they were called to the same location after a woman entered the store and displayed what appeared to be pepper spray. She allegedly grabbed a quantity of items before leaving the store and fleeing westbound on Dundas Street West.

In each case, the woman is described as being in her early 20s, approximately five-feet-six with a slim to medium build, a tattoo on her finger and a star-shaped tattoo above her right hip.

In the first robbery, she was described as having black straight hair with front bangs, and was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie, blue and white pyjama pants and white shoes. In the second theft, she wore a brown wig and was last seen wearing a long dark-coloured coat and black pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Health officials warn this year's flu season could be one of the worst

Cold and flu season is back, and this year, health experts say it could hit harder than usual. Early data from countries like Australia, where flu season starts earlier, show higher infection rates and...

57m ago

Brampton man charged in 2 extortion-related shootings in Peel Region

A 25-year-old man is facing several charges in connection with what police say was a pair of extortion-related shootings in Peel Region in October. Police in Peel Region allege two suspects showed...

2h ago

Woman struck, critically injured in multi-vehicle crash in Vaughan

A woman in her 60s suffered critical injuries following a multi-vehicle crash in Vaughan on Sunday. Police in York Region say the crash occurred just before noon in the intersection of Famous Avenue...

4h ago

Special weather statement in effect for Toronto and GTA

The first dose of wintry weather hit the Greater Toronto Area on Sunday. Environment Canada issued special weather statements for snowfall from London to Ottawa, with Toronto expected to receive between...

21m ago

Top Stories

Health officials warn this year's flu season could be one of the worst

Cold and flu season is back, and this year, health experts say it could hit harder than usual. Early data from countries like Australia, where flu season starts earlier, show higher infection rates and...

57m ago

Brampton man charged in 2 extortion-related shootings in Peel Region

A 25-year-old man is facing several charges in connection with what police say was a pair of extortion-related shootings in Peel Region in October. Police in Peel Region allege two suspects showed...

2h ago

Woman struck, critically injured in multi-vehicle crash in Vaughan

A woman in her 60s suffered critical injuries following a multi-vehicle crash in Vaughan on Sunday. Police in York Region say the crash occurred just before noon in the intersection of Famous Avenue...

4h ago

Special weather statement in effect for Toronto and GTA

The first dose of wintry weather hit the Greater Toronto Area on Sunday. Environment Canada issued special weather statements for snowfall from London to Ottawa, with Toronto expected to receive between...

21m ago

Most Watched Today

2:10
Seasonably cool with Sunday snowfall

The first significant snowfall of the season is expected to start Sunday morning, bringing with it between 2 to 10 cm of snow across the GTA.

3:08
Confusion at the border for Canadian snowbirds and I-94 form

Canadian snowbirds could face additional measures when entering the United States. Lola Kalder tells us about the confusion Canadians are facing with the I-94 form.

2:17
First snowfall of season likely Sunday

A mix of sun and clouds on Saturday before rain and snow showers move in early Sunday, bringing between 2 to 10 cm of snow to some areas.

2:28
Business owner warns others after losing $83K in spoofing scam

A seemingly routine text ended up costing a small business owner tens of thousands of dollars in what turned out to be a spoofing scam. Erica Natividad with how fraudsters are becoming more sophisticated and how you can protect yourself.

2:49
TTC to ‘call out’ bad behaviour over station speakers in new pilot project

If they see something, they’ll say something: The TTC is rolling out a pilot project to ‘call out’ bad behaviour over the speakers at subway stations. Brandon Choghri takes the concerns of commuters to the TTC chair.
More Videos