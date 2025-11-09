Police seek woman in two downtown store robberies

Toronto police are searching for a woman in connection with a pair of downtown robberies.

Investigators say a woman entered a store in the Dundas Street West and Bay Street area just after 9 p.m. on March 19 and put multiple items in a basket before leaving it at the front of the store. As a store employee picked up the basket, the woman physically assaulted two employees, allegedly spraying one of them with an unknown substance before fleeing the scene.

Police say just before 7 p.m. on November 7, they were called to the same location after a woman entered the store and displayed what appeared to be pepper spray. She allegedly grabbed a quantity of items before leaving the store and fleeing westbound on Dundas Street West.

In each case, the woman is described as being in her early 20s, approximately five-feet-six with a slim to medium build, a tattoo on her finger and a star-shaped tattoo above her right hip.

In the first robbery, she was described as having black straight hair with front bangs, and was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie, blue and white pyjama pants and white shoes. In the second theft, she wore a brown wig and was last seen wearing a long dark-coloured coat and black pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the police.