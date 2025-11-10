7 charged after drugs, firearm, $300K cash seized following months-long probe: York police

York Regional Police have charged seven people after an investigation into drug trafficking in York Region.

Project Short Changed began in February, 2025, when police zeroed in on a person suspected of selling drugs in Markham.

Upon further investigation, York Police say they identified several other associates connected to a more widespread trafficking operation throughout the region.

Officers executed eight search warrants and arrested seven people who face a total of 46 charges.

“Police seized a large quantity of controlled substances including cocaine, methamphetamine, Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), ketamine, alprazolam, lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) and cannabis,” police outlined in a release.

York police further allege that a firearm with ammunition and more than $300,000 in cash were seized

Xinmei Chen, 46, of Markham, Andy Lee, 33, of Toronto, Jeffery Dang, 33, of Toronto, Sai Wing Yuen, 19, of Toronto, Hongmei Zhou, 43, of Markham, Chunrong Yang, 51, and Miki Park 30, of Toronto, all face various drug trafficking charges.