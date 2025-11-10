Anand says U.S. secretary Rubio has avoided ’51st state’ chatter as G7 meeting looms

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, right, meets with Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand of Canada at the State Department in Washington, Aug. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

By Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Posted November 10, 2025 12:06 pm.

Last Updated November 10, 2025 3:06 pm.

WASHINGTON — Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio hasn’t repeated President Donald Trump’s musings about making Canada the 51st state during their conversations.

Anand will welcome Rubio and other foreign ministers from G7 countries to Ontario’s Niagara region this week to discuss shared economic and security challenges amid geopolitical uncertainty.

The Canada-U.S. relationship is strained by Trump’s growing tariff agenda and threats of annexation.

The U.S. president suspended negotiations with Canada last month after Ontario sponsored a TV ad that featured former American president Ronald Reagan criticizing tariffs.

Anand says that when Rubio deals with with G7 ministers he is respectful and engages substantively on the crucial issues confronting the world.

She says all G7 partners are coming to the table in good faith.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2025.

Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

