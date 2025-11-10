Arctic air hits much of the US, bringing snow to some areas and very chilly temperatures to Florida

Pedestrians cross a street during a cold day in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 10, 2025 9:31 am.

Last Updated November 10, 2025 9:56 am.

CHICAGO (AP) — A blast of the season’s first frigid air was bearing down on much of the U.S. on Monday, bringing the prospect of snow to parts of the country, and plunging temperatures in Florida — though it may not get cold enough there for iguanas to tumble from the treetops.

National Weather Service forecasters said frigid Arctic air will pour into the eastern two-thirds of the country, bringing with it the chance for record low temperatures in the U.S. Southeast, including all of Florida, where temperatures in parts of the state were near 80 degrees Fahrenheit (27 degrees Celsius) just a day ago.

The cold air will reach the Great Plains on Monday, bringing gusty wind and red flag warnings in the region, according to forecasters, and the Great Lakes and Appalachian Mountain regions would see 4 inches (10 centimeters) to 8 inches (20 centimeters).

Around Lake Erie forecasters are warning about the prospect of Lake effect snow, which occurs in relatively narrow bands that dump copious amounts of snow. It’s a phenomenon that can drastically increase snowfall totals that could hit one area but miss another not far away untouched.

In Florida forecasters say the wind chill will be in the 30s Fahrenheit (minus 1 degree Celsius). During previous cold periods, iguanas, an invasive reptile species, have gone into a sort of suspended animation and fallen to the ground when the temperatures dip below 40 degrees F (about 4 degrees C). They usually wake up with the sun’s warmth.

Meteorologists said conditions for road travel in northeast Illinois would be “dangerous to impossible” from snow accumulating faster than 3 inches (8 centimeters) per hour.

As temperatures dropped across the nation’s midsection, meteorologists warned of hazardous travel conditions through winter weather advisories for Michigan, Indiana and Wisconsin. Snow fell Sunday in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, where meteorologists warned of low visibility with up to a foot (30 centimeters) of snow by Monday.

In Indiana, weather experts predicted up to 11 inches (28 centimeters) of snow and “slippery surfaces” for road travel. Up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) of snow were predicted in parts of Wisconsin.

“Patchy blowing snow” and wind chills hovering near zero were expected in portions of Minnesota, Nebraska and South Dakota. Some areas got measurable fluff a day earlier, including 4 inches (10 centimeters) of snow in southwest Minnesota and more than 5 inches (13 centimeters) in slices of northern Iowa.

Cold weather warnings were issued for Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky, with freezing temperatures predicted through Monday morning for a large swath of the South, from Texas and Oklahoma to Alabama and Georgia.

Weather experts issued special guidance for gardeners, saying the freeze warning means the growing season has ended.

“Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold,” warned meteorologists in Arkansas.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

More than 300 collisions reported across GTA as November snowfall blankets southern Ontario

Toronto's first widespread snowfall of the season created treacherous conditions across southern Ontario over the weekend, and Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) now confirm there were approximately 340 collisions...

updated

2h ago

Worker was taking polar bear photos at Nunavut site before he was killed

Christopher Best told his family not to worry about the pictures of polar bears he was snapping and posting on social media as he worked at a radar site in Nunavut. "Chris said, 'Well, yeah, they're not...

33m ago

Canada has lost its measles elimination status after more than 25 years

The Public Health Agency of Canada says the country has officially lost its measles elimination status, which it had held since 1998. The federal agency says the Pan American Health Organization revoked...

8m ago

Toronto's November 9 snowfall marks earliest 5+ cm accumulation in more than 50 years

Southern Ontario was blanketed in snow over the weekend, as a rare early-season storm brought winter conditions to Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) on Nov. 9, 2025. By Monday morning, most...

4h ago

Top Stories

More than 300 collisions reported across GTA as November snowfall blankets southern Ontario

Toronto's first widespread snowfall of the season created treacherous conditions across southern Ontario over the weekend, and Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) now confirm there were approximately 340 collisions...

updated

2h ago

Worker was taking polar bear photos at Nunavut site before he was killed

Christopher Best told his family not to worry about the pictures of polar bears he was snapping and posting on social media as he worked at a radar site in Nunavut. "Chris said, 'Well, yeah, they're not...

33m ago

Canada has lost its measles elimination status after more than 25 years

The Public Health Agency of Canada says the country has officially lost its measles elimination status, which it had held since 1998. The federal agency says the Pan American Health Organization revoked...

8m ago

Toronto's November 9 snowfall marks earliest 5+ cm accumulation in more than 50 years

Southern Ontario was blanketed in snow over the weekend, as a rare early-season storm brought winter conditions to Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) on Nov. 9, 2025. By Monday morning, most...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:23
First blast of winter hits the GTA

The first significant snowfall of the season has arrived, blanketing Toronto and the GTA with close to 10 cm. Rob Leth with how people across the region are navigating the snow event.

14h ago

1:52
Out goes the snow, in comes the cold

Snowfall ends overnight, ushering in a brief cold snap with highs struggling to reach zero on Monday and windchill making it feel more like -6.

15h ago

2:40
Health experts are warning this flu season could hit harder than usual

Cold and flu season is back and this year health experts say it could hit harder than usual. They're warning Canadians to take precautions early. Catalina Gillies reports.

16h ago

2:10
Seasonably cool with Sunday snowfall

The first significant snowfall of the season is expected to start Sunday morning, bringing with it between 2 to 10 cm of snow across the GTA.

2:40
U.S. Supreme Court temporarily blocks order demanding Trump release SNAP benefits

A U.S. Supreme Court Justice has temporarily blocked a lower courts order demanding the White House release nearly $4-billion to fully cover the cost of SNAP benefits. Karling Donoghue reports.

More Videos