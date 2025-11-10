Armed men in Mali publicly killed a TikTok influencer, authorities say

By Baba Ahmed, The Associated Press

Posted November 10, 2025 3:40 pm.

Last Updated November 10, 2025 4:25 pm.

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Armed men in Mali killed a TikTok influencer who had posted videos in support of the West African nation’s military, authorities said Monday.

“The young TikTok user Mariame Cissé was abducted by armed men on Friday while she was at the weekly market in Echel … The following day, at dusk, the same men brought her back to Independence Square in Tonka and executed her in front of a crowd,” Yehia Tandina, the mayor of Timbuktu, told The Associated Press.

The mayor of Tonka in the Timbuktu region, Mamadou Konipo, confirmed the killing but said he didn’t have more information.

Tonka is a village along the Niger River, roughly 150 kilometers (93 miles) from Timbuktu. Members of the al-Qaida affiliate Jama’at Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin, or JNIM, are known to operate there.

No group has taken responsibility for the killing.

Cissé, who was not a member of the military, sometimes posted images of herself in military fatigues to her more than 140,00 followers, which is thought to have drawn attention from the armed men.

According to the Timbuktu mayor, Cissé received death threats several days before she was abducted.

Mali has been battling armed groups since 2012, a fight that has escalated over the past decade. The military seized power in 2020 on the pretext of curtailing the insecurity. Another officer seized power in a coup the following year. Insecurity has worsened since then, according to monitoring groups.

Armed groups, primarily JNIM, operate in large swathes of rural regions. The landlocked nation is currently under a fuel blockade by JNIM.

Baba Ahmed, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

York Region residents stunned by size of new recycling bins

Several Aurora residents say they are perplexed by the new 95 gallon recycling carts they received last week. "I wanted to do my part, and recycle everything I can," says Manuel, an Aurora resident....

22m ago

Man, 61, dead following fatal Markham collision

A 61-year-old man is dead following a crash in Markham late Monday afternoon. York police say just before 5:40 p.m., a Volkswagen and Honda collided on Reesor Road and 16th Avenue. Two adult males...

32m ago

Suspect in Scarborough homicide turns himself in, 2 others remain at large

One of the three suspects in a fatal September shooting in Scarborough has turned himself in to police. Donald Keeshig, 29, of Toronto, has been charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Yueyuan...

4h ago

Chief justice to stand in for Gov. Gen. Mary Simon on Remembrance Day due to illness

OTTAWA — Gov. Gen. Mary Simon is recovering in hospital from a respiratory virus, leaving her unable to preside over the national Remembrance Day ceremony in Ottawa on Tuesday, Rideau Hall said Monday. Chief...

1h ago

Top Stories

York Region residents stunned by size of new recycling bins

Several Aurora residents say they are perplexed by the new 95 gallon recycling carts they received last week. "I wanted to do my part, and recycle everything I can," says Manuel, an Aurora resident....

22m ago

Man, 61, dead following fatal Markham collision

A 61-year-old man is dead following a crash in Markham late Monday afternoon. York police say just before 5:40 p.m., a Volkswagen and Honda collided on Reesor Road and 16th Avenue. Two adult males...

32m ago

Suspect in Scarborough homicide turns himself in, 2 others remain at large

One of the three suspects in a fatal September shooting in Scarborough has turned himself in to police. Donald Keeshig, 29, of Toronto, has been charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Yueyuan...

4h ago

Chief justice to stand in for Gov. Gen. Mary Simon on Remembrance Day due to illness

OTTAWA — Gov. Gen. Mary Simon is recovering in hospital from a respiratory virus, leaving her unable to preside over the national Remembrance Day ceremony in Ottawa on Tuesday, Rideau Hall said Monday. Chief...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:29
Man wanted on Canada-wide arrest warrant turns himself in over murder

A man who was the subject of a Canada-wide arrest warrant has turned himself in over a fatal shooting in Scarborough.

5h ago

2:02
'We’re still waiting!' Thousands of passengers impacted by Air Canada strike still waiting for payment

Despite promises passengers impacted by the August Air Canada strike would be reimbursed, many are still waiting. Air Canada responds by issuing new deadline to resolve all open claims. Pat Taney reports.

8h ago

0:29
Canada loses measles elimination status amid ongoing cases

After 27 years, Canada has officially lost its measles elimination status amid ongoing transmission of the virus among unvaccinated communities.

7h ago

2:23
First blast of winter hits the GTA

The first significant snowfall of the season has arrived, blanketing Toronto and the GTA with close to 10 cm. Rob Leth with how people across the region are navigating the snow event.
1:52
Out goes the snow, in comes the cold

Snowfall ends overnight, ushering in a brief cold snap with highs struggling to reach zero on Monday and windchill making it feel more like -6.
More Videos