B.C. Securities Commission settles with man, company for more than $4 million

British Columbia's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa on July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 10, 2025 8:14 pm.

Last Updated November 10, 2025 10:04 pm.

VANCOUVER — The British Columbia Securities Commission says it has reached a nearly $4.2 million settlement with a man and his company for misleading shareholders and misusing investor funds for personal expenses.

The commission says in a news release that William Meikle and his company Hit TV Brands will pay close to $3.7 million for the amount fraudulently raised from investors, and an additional $500,000 for the settlement.

The regulator says Meikle was a B.C. resident and led the company that was incorporated in Alberta, which sold products including “JUICE”-branded batteries and a lubricant product called “MotoGator.”

The commission says Meikle and the company “fraudulently used” $1 million of investors’ funds for personal expenses, which allegedly included a rent-to-own luxury home in Kelowna, B.C., a Porsche leased to his spouse, and more than $6,000 spent at a Louis Vuitton store in Las Vegas.

It says the securities violations occurred between February 2018 and December 2019, when the company misrepresented its prospects for revenues and an “imminent” public offering and financing deal.

The commission says Meikle and Hit TV co-operated with the commission, avoiding a hearing and agreeing to settle the case, but both are permanently banned from the investment market.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2025.

The Canadian Press

