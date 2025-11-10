Suspect in Scarborough homicide turns himself in, 2 others remain at large

One of the three suspects in a fatal September shooting in Scarborough has turned himself in to police.

Donald Keeshig, 29, of Toronto, has been charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Yueyuan Dong, 42, of Woodbridge.

Yueyuan Dong, 42, of Woodbridge. Toronto police

Dong died after he was shot on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, at around 10 p.m. in the Sheppard Avenue East and Brimley Road area.

Police say Dong and the suspects became involved in a physical altercation at an establishment in the area.

“The suspects then brandished a firearm and shot the victim,” a Toronto police release states.

Dong was taken to hospital, but died nearly a month later on Oct. 19, 2025.

Police say Keeshig attended 42 Division on Sunday.

Two other suspects, Kai Chen, 29, of Markham, and Kye-Shawne Griffiths, 28, of Brampton, (pictured below) are still outstanding.

Kai Chen, 29, of Markham. (Toronto Police Service/handout)

Kye-Shawne Griffiths, 28, of Brampton. (Toronto Police Service/handout)