Milton Magic FC star helps club win first national championship

Ethan Secondino put on quite the showing last month when Ontario won the U15 boys championship at Nationals in Charlottetown.

Ethan was named tournament MVP after his team knocked off Quebec 1-0 in the final. It was the first time Milton Magic FC ever won a championship at a national level, with Milton Magic’s U15 boys team going undefeated in the summer.

Ethan Secondino – Soccer Player

