Beaches residents concerned over impact of proposed condo on Glen Stewart Ravine

Beaches residents say an 11-storey condo proposal threatens the wildlife in the Glen Stewart Ravine. Brandon Choghri with why they're concerned, and why the agreement between the city and the developer remains a mystery.

By Brandon Choghri

Posted November 11, 2025 9:06 pm.

A ravine in Toronto’s The Beaches neighbourhood could soon be home to an 11-storey condo development, but residents are concerned about how that could impact the trees and wildlife that call this area home.

“We’re risking a treasured and unique ecosystem in an area of the city that has very few areas like this … Once it’s gone, it’s gone, I think it’s definitely a threat from this,” said Sheila Dunn with the Protect Our Ravines initiative.

The controversial condo is slated for the corner of Kingston Road and Beech Avenue on a site that backs onto the beloved Glen Stewart Ravine.

Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford said he’s heard from hundreds of residents concerned about the development.

“I’ve heard loud and clear from folks in the community just how important it is to make sure we protect the ecological integrity of the ravine, that was always my position, that was the city’s position, and that remains true today.”

The developer first planned a seven-storey residential building on the site in 2015. Now, a decade later, they want to build an 11-storey condo on the site with 99 housing units and ground-level retail.

But the project is five storeys higher than what the city allows in the area, and they want to build it closer to the ravine than the law permits.

“It also sets a precedent for a number of other bungalows all down the northern border of the ravine to be developed as well, and that could lead to a wall of condos along what’s a beautiful wild space right now,” shared Dunn.

The proposal for the 11-storey version was first submitted to the city in late 2022. In 2024, Gabriele Homes Limited moved to have the proposal reviewed by the Ontario Land Tribunal (OLT) after the “failure of City Council to make decisions on the revised applications.”

Toronto City Council is set to vote this week on the proposal, but no details have been revealed. “We really don’t know anything, I think that’s the concern,” said Dunn.

All OLT mediations between the city and developer are confidential.

“It’s a pretty typical process because you want both parties to be able to negotiate and have those conversations in good faith, it’s a standard process, but I can tell you it’s frustrating. It’s frustrating for me as the local elected official. It’s frustrating for the community members that want to have a sense of which direction this is going in,” said Bradford.

Homes along the ravine would all be knocked down for this proposed development, but whatever settlement it is that the city and the developer have reached, remains a mystery.

It will not be revealed until the City Council meeting starts on Wednesday.

