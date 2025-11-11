Disability advocates defied the Ford government’s ban on livestreaming select school board committee meetings by doing it themselves at the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) special education advisory meeting on Monday night.

David Lepofsky, Chair of the committee, applauded the move.

“In the past our meetings were livestreamed so that parents at home who are busy putting their kids to bed and feeding their kids and can’t come here, can watch and see what we’re advocating for, can find out that they’re not alone, can learn what they might be able to do to help their kids combat the many barriers they face in school,” he said.

Last month, CityNews learned that Ontario’s Education Minister Paul Calandra directed boards under provincial jurisdiction to block livestreams of their monthly meetings.

“I made this decision to maintain meetings that are productive, professional, and focused on improving student success and achievement, rather than serving as a forum for political commentary,” Calandra said in a statement sent to CityNews last October.

“At the same time, I ordered all meetings to remain open to the public with hybrid participation options with public posting of agendas, minutes, and decisions.”

Parents back move

The move angered Opposition critics at Queen’s Park, who believe it’s another way the Ford government is silencing parent voices, after first removing trustee powers at some Ontario school boards.

“It’s shocking,” said Ontario NDP leader Marit Stiles at the time. “It’s consistent with exactly what we’ve been concerned about – that once the minister and his supervisors are in there controlling things, parent voices and transparency will be eliminated.”

Lepofsky says the livestream ban is ultimately another barrier for those living with disabilities and their families.

“Why not let parents of the 40,000 kids with disabilities at Toronto District School Board find out what we’re pressing for to help their lives?” he asked on Monday.

Parents like Paulet Slyfield agree with Lepofsky.

“I’m sorry, but if we are trying to advocate for our children and we’re doing a lot of different events — it seems like almost every night you’re in another meeting or another group organization — if we can get some of them done while we’re at home, the better.”

The Ministry of Education, meanwhile, maintains it is committed to special education.

“Since 2018, our government has increased special education funding by over 36 per cent, adding more than $1 billion and supported the hiring of over 4,000 additional education assistants, addressing years of underfunding by the previous Liberal government,” Emma Testani, Press Secretary for the Ministry, told CityNews in a statement.

With files from Tina Yazdani and Michelle Mackey