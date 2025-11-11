Disability advocates livestream TDSB meeting, defying Ford government’s ban

Disability advocates defied the ban on livestreaming select school board meetings by doing it themselves at Monday's TDSB Special Education Advisory Committee meeting. Michelle Mackey reports.

By Michael Talbot

Posted November 11, 2025 11:07 am.

Disability advocates defied the Ford government’s ban on livestreaming select school board committee meetings by doing it themselves at the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) special education advisory meeting on Monday night.

David Lepofsky, Chair of the committee, applauded the move.

“In the past our meetings were livestreamed so that parents at home who are busy putting their kids to bed and feeding their kids and can’t come here, can watch and see what we’re advocating for, can find out that they’re not alone, can learn what they might be able to do to help their kids combat the many barriers they face in school,” he said.

Last month, CityNews learned that Ontario’s Education Minister Paul Calandra directed boards under provincial jurisdiction to block livestreams of their monthly meetings.

“I made this decision to maintain meetings that are productive, professional, and focused on improving student success and achievement, rather than serving as a forum for political commentary,” Calandra said in a statement sent to CityNews last October.

“At the same time, I ordered all meetings to remain open to the public with hybrid participation options with public posting of agendas, minutes, and decisions.”

Parents back move

The move angered Opposition critics at Queen’s Park, who believe it’s another way the Ford government is silencing parent voices, after first removing trustee powers at some Ontario school boards.

“It’s shocking,” said Ontario NDP leader Marit Stiles at the time. “It’s consistent with exactly what we’ve been concerned about – that once the minister and his supervisors are in there controlling things, parent voices and transparency will be eliminated.”

Lepofsky says the livestream ban is ultimately another barrier for those living with disabilities and their families.

“Why not let parents of the 40,000 kids with disabilities at Toronto District School Board find out what we’re pressing for to help their lives?” he asked on Monday.

Parents like Paulet Slyfield agree with Lepofsky.

“I’m sorry, but if we are trying to advocate for our children and we’re doing a lot of different events — it seems like almost every night you’re in another meeting or another group organization — if we can get some of them done while we’re at home, the better.”

The Ministry of Education, meanwhile, maintains it is committed to special education.

“Since 2018, our government has increased special education funding by over 36 per cent, adding more than $1 billion and supported the hiring of over 4,000 additional education assistants, addressing years of underfunding by the previous Liberal government,” Emma Testani, Press Secretary for the Ministry, told CityNews in a statement.

With files from Tina Yazdani and Michelle Mackey

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Remembrance Day marked with ceremonies in Toronto, Ottawa

On Remembrance Day, Canadians paused to remember those who fought for our freedom and those who continue to serve this country. Ceremonies were held across Toronto, including a sunrise ceremony that...

35m ago

Winter weather travel advisory lifted following snowy morning drive in Toronto

A winter weather travel advisory was lifted in Toronto late on Tuesday morning following a blistery morning commute for drivers. The weather alert, issued at around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, warned that...

updated

2h ago

Toronto police seek suspect in alleged hate-motivated assault against Jewish victim

Toronto police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man wanted in connection with a suspected hate-motivated assault that took place in North York. On Sept. 27 at approximately 7:30 p.m.,...

1h ago

Police seek suspect wanted in alleged hate-motivated threats on TTC buses

Toronto police are searching for an individual wanted in connection with two suspected hate-motivated threatening incidents targeting youth passengers on TTC buses in North York. Police say the first...

1h ago

Top Stories

Remembrance Day marked with ceremonies in Toronto, Ottawa

On Remembrance Day, Canadians paused to remember those who fought for our freedom and those who continue to serve this country. Ceremonies were held across Toronto, including a sunrise ceremony that...

35m ago

Winter weather travel advisory lifted following snowy morning drive in Toronto

A winter weather travel advisory was lifted in Toronto late on Tuesday morning following a blistery morning commute for drivers. The weather alert, issued at around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, warned that...

updated

2h ago

Toronto police seek suspect in alleged hate-motivated assault against Jewish victim

Toronto police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man wanted in connection with a suspected hate-motivated assault that took place in North York. On Sept. 27 at approximately 7:30 p.m.,...

1h ago

Police seek suspect wanted in alleged hate-motivated threats on TTC buses

Toronto police are searching for an individual wanted in connection with two suspected hate-motivated threatening incidents targeting youth passengers on TTC buses in North York. Police say the first...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:24
Early season winter storm catches GTA drivers off guard

Rhianne Campbell reports, OPP recorded about 340 collisions on GTA roads in a 24 hour period from Sunday to Monday.

19h ago

2:38
Canada loses its measles elimination status

Canada has had its measles elimination status revoked after more than 25 years. Erica Natividad with what this means and what it will take to get it back.

17h ago

0:29
Man wanted on Canada-wide arrest warrant turns himself in over murder

A man who was the subject of a Canada-wide arrest warrant has turned himself in over a fatal shooting in Scarborough.

21h ago

0:29
Canada loses measles elimination status amid ongoing cases

After 27 years, Canada has officially lost its measles elimination status amid ongoing transmission of the virus among unvaccinated communities.

2:23
First blast of winter hits the GTA

The first significant snowfall of the season has arrived, blanketing Toronto and the GTA with close to 10 cm. Rob Leth with how people across the region are navigating the snow event.
More Videos